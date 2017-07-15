Scott Perry’s first job in an NBA front office left an indelible mark on him. The Knicks’ new general manager takes some of the things he learned from former Pistons president Joe Dumars wherever he goes.

Dumars looked for certain kinds of people and players when he ran the Pistons, and made sure everyone checked their agendas at the door. That last part is very important to Perry.

Those Pistons teams from the 2000s, that Perry had a hand in putting together as Detroit’s director of player personnel, reached six straight Eastern Conference championships, two consecutive NBA Finals and won the title in 2004.

Perry has been looking for that kind of success as his NBA journey has taken him to Seattle, back to Detroit, Orlando, Sacramento and now New York. But this is the first time he’s the lead voice in the basketball department and what he learned from Dumars will be just some of what he brings to the Knicks.

“One of Joe’s lines was ‘No Agendas,’” Perry said during an appearance on the BJ and Bucher NBA podcast in the spring. “The only agenda is winning. That’s something I’ve carried with me throughout my career in the NBA and that’s what I hope to carry with me in my next spot when I get an opportunity to run one of these teams.”

Perry spoke to the podcast’s host, former Bull B.J. Armstrong and longtime NBA reporter Ric Bucher, shortly after he was fired by the Magic in April. Days later, Perry was hired by the Kings, but he left them this week to join the Knicks.

The 53-year-old Perry got a five-year contract to be the Knicks’ general manager under new president Steve Mills. The Knicks will hold a news conference Monday to introduce Perry and perhaps provide a plan for the franchise moving forward.

“I will work tirelessly to develop a culture that demands results, commitment and pride from everyone fortunate enough to be associated with our team — from our staff to our players,” Perry said in a statement after the Knicks hired him. “Nothing comes close to Madison Square Garden for basketball and it is our right and responsibility to showcase that tradition of excellence, day and night. I can’t wait to get started.”

First up will be figuring out the next steps in the Carmelo Anthony situation. The Knicks were close to trading Anthony to Houston, but they now reportedly have put talks on hold. They could start up again at any time.

The Knicks also need to find a veteran point guard in a nearly dried-up free-agent market. They could try to acquire one in a trade that involves Anthony or another roster player. The Knicks have had conversations with Phoenix recently about Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Knight — who was drafted by the Pistons when Perry worked there and played under Jeff Hornacek in Phoenix.

Either way, Mills and Perry have their work cut out for them to the get the Knicks, who have missed the playoffs the last four years, back to a competitive level let alone the kind of team the Pistons were.

But Perry harkens back to those years, and what it took for Detroit to be one of the model franchises in the league at the time. It gives a little glimpse of what Perry will be looking to do and looking for with the Knicks.

“From Day 1 a vision was set by Joe and it trickled down to the rest of the staff: We want to be champions,” Perry said during the podcast. “Anything less was not going to be a success. Every day we ate, slept, worked, breathed championship. It takes players and good players to ultimately win a championship. If our culture was going to be a championship culture we had to go out and start evaluating prospects who we felt could play at that level.

“Who were the tougher guys? What guys had better basketball IQs? What guys were willing to sacrifice a little bit of their individual glory for team success? These were the qualities we were looking for? We wanted as many people in that locker room that equally understood what it took to win and win championships. Nothing was more important than that.”

Perry hasn’t been able to recreate what the Pistons had from 2002-2008.

He spent a season as assistant general manager with Seattle the year they drafted Kevin Durant before returning to the Pistons for three nondescript seasons as vice president of basketball operations. He was with the Magic for five seasons as assistant general manager before being fired after this season.

Perry respected as sharp talent evaluator

In all, after leaving the Pistons the first time, Perry’s teams have missed the playoffs nine out of 10 years, including the last eight. But Perry is widely considered a sharp basketball guy and talent evaluator, who has good relationships with agents and other executives.

That’s critical since former Knicks president Phil Jackson didn’t have either. Perry also has 17 years NBA experience as a scout and front-office executive. Jackson had none before joining the Knicks.

When it comes to agendas, Jackson certainly had one. He wanted the Knicks to win by running the system he adores — the triangle offense — and forced his coaches to run it.

A league source said Perry would let Hornacek run whatever offense he wants, and he wouldn’t meddle. In many of the interviews Perry has given recently, he speaks about having no agendas and the importance of having good relationships with people.

“You chuck all individual agendas and leave them at the door when you come into the office,” Perry said in an interview with the Kings.com, the Sacramento Kings website, in May. “Once you come into this office, we’re working together, it’s always fun.

“You need to create a team that is about sacrifice and helping the next person, about subverting your ego a little bit, for the betterment of the team. That’s what winning entails.

“My 11 years in Detroit were the best example for me of that. I lived it. Worked it every day. Coaching staff, players, front office personnel, maintenance persons, it didn’t matter. If you’re in this building, you’re part of our team.”

Change in philosophy?

It’s unclear how much of a voice Perry will have within the Knicks because they have a number of front office people and scouts who have been together for many years, despite the team’s lack of success.

But any change of philosophy or a different vision or a new voice would be a step in the right direction for the Knicks, who have had three winning seasons in the last 16 years.

Perry spent less than three months as the Kings vice president of basketball operations. But he said in an appearance on “The Vertical Podcast with Woj” (NBA writer Adrian Wojnarowski), that one of the first things he did was set up 20-30 minute meetings with all different Kings staff members to “learn each and every person’s story.”

That short time in Sacramento could have been the best preparation for Perry to take over the Knicks.

The Kings have had many down years, made poor personnel and basketball decisions, were ridiculed throughout the league, and were trying to clean up a big mess. Sacramento is a smaller market Knicks.

Perry said on the Woj Podcast that he brings “a lot of respect in the basketball community that was quite frankly very much needed because of the perception with the Kings that had been going on for the past number of years.”

Perry very easily could have been talking about the Knicks. But he was credited for helping the Kings have a solid offseason in the draft and free agency. Now he will try to turn around the Knicks by using all of his experiences in the NBA.

“I have seen and been a part of about any type of circumstance that you can imagine in my 17 years, good, bad or in the middle,” Perry told B.J. and Bucher. “All that has done is empowered my knowledge and my confidence in being able to go out and run a team and make sure it becomes a championship caliber contender.

“That’s what I’m in it for. If you’re not in it to win the whole thing, why be in it?”