Knicks vs. Hawks
The Knicks fell to the Atlanta Hawks, 102-98, in overtime Wednesday at Philips Arena.
Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Atlanta. Atlanta won the game 102-98 in overtime.
Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore and New York Knicks center Joakim Noah react after Kristaps Porzingis missed a free throw during overtime of a game at Philips Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2016.
Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) celebrates the victory with forward Kris Humphries (43) at the conclusion of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Atlanta. Atlanta won the game 102-98 in overtime.
The Atlanta Hawks' Dennis Schroder, left, and Thabo Sefolosha double-team the New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (25) for a steal in the final minute of a 102-98 overtime victory on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Philips Arena in Atlanta.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) in overtime of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Atlanta. Atlanta won the game 102-98 in overtime.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose walks off the court after the Knicks lost in overtime against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2016.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore (24) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Atlanta. Atlanta won the game 102-98 in overtime.
New York Knicks guard Justin Holiday (8) shoots in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Atlanta. Atlanta won the game 102-98 in overtime.
New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn (9) bats the shot away from Atlanta Hawks forward Kris Humphries (43) in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Atlanta. Atlanta won the game 102-98 in overtime.
New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) is fouled by Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard in the second half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Atlanta. Atlanta won the game 102-98 in overtime.
New York Knicks center Joakim Noah and guard Sasha Vujacic (18) hold back Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) after fouling forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) in the second half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Atlanta. Atlanta won the game 102-98 in overtime.
New York Knicks center Joakim Noah reacts during the first half of a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2016.
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony drives against Atlanta Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha during the first half of a game at Philips Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2016.
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after a foul in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Hawks guard Thabo Sefolosha, far left, and Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, far right, are separated after they were called for technical fouls during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Atlanta. Anthony was ejected from the game.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose shoots over Atlanta Hawks guard Malcolm Delaney during the first half of a game at Philips Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2016.
New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek reacts during the first half of a game against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2016.
The New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony (7) leaves the court after he was charged a flagrant foul 2 against the Atlanta Hawks and ejected from the game on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Philips Arena in Atlanta.
The Atlanta Hawks' Thabo Sefolosha, far left, and the New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony, far right, are seperated after they were called for a double technical against each other on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at Philips Arena in Atlanta. After a review of the play, Anthony was given a flagrant foul 2 and ejected from the game.
Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) looks to pass as New York Knicks guard Sasha Vujacic (18) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Atlanta.
New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis is defended by Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroeder and forward Kent Bazemore during the first half of a game at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Dec. 28, 2016.
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore (24) in the first half of an NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Atlanta.
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) is defended by Atlanta Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha (25) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder and an official separate Thabo Sefolosha and New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony after they were called for technical fouls during the first half of an NBA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Atlanta. Anthony was ejected from the game.
epa05690430 Atlanta Hawks' center Dwight Howard (L) is defended by New York Knicks' center Joakim Noah (R) during the first half of the NBA basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 28 December 2016. EPA/ERIK S. LESSER
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha during the first half of a game at Philips Arena in Atlanta on Dec. 28, 2016.
