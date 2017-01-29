Knicks vs. Hawks
The Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at Philips Arena.
Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) drives to the basket as New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn (9) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta.
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after scoring a three-pointer in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives to the basket as he is defended by New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) is defended by New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta.
New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) dunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta.
