Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 36° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    KnicksSportsBasketball

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) passes behind (Credit: AP / Todd Kirkland)

    Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) passes behind the back of New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn (9) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta.

    Knicks vs. Hawks

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Knicks take on the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at Philips Arena.

    Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) drives to
    (Credit: AP / Todd Kirkland)

    Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) drives to the basket as New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn (9) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta.

    New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts
    (Credit: AP / Todd Kirkland)

    New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) reacts after scoring a three-pointer in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta.

    Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives to
    (Credit: AP / Todd Kirkland)

    Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives to the basket as he is defended by New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) is defended
    (Credit: AP / Todd Kirkland)

    Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) is defended by New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta.

    New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek reacts
    (Credit: AP / Todd Kirkland)

    New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek reacts in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta.

    Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) dunks in
    (Credit: AP / Todd Kirkland)

    Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) dunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta.

    Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives to
    (Credit: AP / Todd Kirkland)

    Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.