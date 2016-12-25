Knicks vs. Celtics
The Knicks fell to the Boston Celtics, 119-114, in a Christmas Day matinee at Madison Square Garden.
Derrick Rose tries to score against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day, Sunday December 25, 2016.
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks shoots over Amir Johnson of the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016
Derrick Rose of the Knicks is met at the basket by Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics as the Knicks lost to the Celtics on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, December 25, 2016.
Derrick Rose of the Knicks shooting over the outstretched hand of Avery Bradley of the Celtics as the Knicks lost to the Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day, Sunday December 25, 2016.
Carmelo Anthony of the Knicks shoots over Amir Johnson of the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter of game played at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, December 25, 2016.
Carmelo Anthony of the Knicks drives to the basket past Kelly Olynyk of the Boston Celtics in the third quarter of game played at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 2016.
Carmelo Anthony of the Knicks shoots over Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, December 25, 2016.
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks drives to the basket with Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics fouling him on December 25, 2016 at Madison Square Garden.
Kyle O'Quinn of the Knicks tries to block the shot of Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on Christmas Day, Sunday December 25th. 2016.
Jae Crowder #99 of the Boston Celtics reacts after hitting a three pointer against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts after hitting a three pointer against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.
Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas drives to the basket during the second half of the NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016, in New York.
Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against the Amir Johnson #90 of the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks hits a basket against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.
New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony reacts after the Knicks committed a foul during the second half of the NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 in New York.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks blocks a shot by Jonas Jerebko #8 of the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on during the game against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.
Joakim Noah #13 and Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks pursue the loose ball against Marcus Smart #36 and Amir Johnson #90 of the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks drives toward sthe basket against Jae Crowder #99 of the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.
Jae Crowder #99 of the Boston Celtics reacts after hitting a three pointer with teammate Amir Johnson #90 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.
Carmelo Anthony of the Knicks is guarded closely by Avery Bradley of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, December 25, 2016.
Carmelo Anthony of the Knicks shoots over Jae Crowder of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, December 25, 2016.
Kyle O'Quinn of the Knicks and Kelly Olynyk of the Boston Celtics battle for a rebound in game played on Christmas Day at Madison Square Garden.
Carmelo Anthony of the Knicks is guarded closely by Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, December 25, 2016.
Al Horford of the Boston Celtics goes up against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016
Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks shoots over Amir Johnson of the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016
Boston Celtics' Al Horford, right, drives to the basket past New York Knicks' Joakim Noah during the first half of the NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 in New York.
New York Knicks' Joakim Noah, right, puts up a shot over Boston Celtics defenders during the first half of the NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 in New York.
New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis dunks the ball during the first half of the NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 in New York.
Brad Stevens of the Boston Celtics calls out from the bench during the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.
Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics defends the nat against Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.
New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony, left, goes up against Boston Celtics' Jae Crowder during the first half of the NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 in New York.
Boston Celtics' Jae Crowder reacts after hitting a three-point basket during the first half of the NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 in New York.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics looks on against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.
New York Knicks' Derrick Rose, top, and Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas fight for a loose ball during the first half of the NBA basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016 in New York.
Jae Crowder #99 of the Boston Celtics defends against Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicksat Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.
Courtney Lee #5 of the New York Knicks drives towards the net against Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against Avery Bradley #0 of the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden on December 25, 2016 in New York City.
