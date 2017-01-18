Knicks vs. Celtics
The Knicks face the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night at TD Garden in Boston.
New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek, center, and Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens, left, call to their players to get down court during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (99) drives to the basket past New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee (5) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, left, fouls Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) grabs a rebound over Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) walks up court during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee (5) breaks up a drive to the basket by Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown (7) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) drives to the basket against New York Knicks center Marshall Plumlee (40) during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) tries to block Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.