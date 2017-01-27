Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 39° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    KnicksSportsBasketball

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks drives against Michael Kidd-Gilchrist #14 of the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in New York City.

    Knicks vs. Hornets

    Updated

    The Knicks play host to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks greets fans prior to the start of a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks drives against Michael Kidd-Gilchrist #14 of the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks drives against Michael Kidd-Gilchrist #14 of the Charlotte Hornets in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks reacts on the bench during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in New York City.

    Head coach Jeff Hornacek and Carmelo Anthony #7
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Head coach Jeff Hornacek and Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks look on during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks reacts on the bench during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in New York City.

    Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop for a basket in the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks greets fans prior to the start of a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Madison Square Garden on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.