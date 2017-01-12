Knicks vs. Bulls
Derrick Rose and the Knicks face the Chicago Bulls on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks reacts after a basket in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 in New York City.
Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks reacts after a basket in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 in New York City.
Former New York Yankee Mariano Rivera attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks looks on during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 in New York City.
Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks reacts after a basket in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks controls the ball during the first half against Robin Lopez #8 of the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks puts up a shot during the first half against Rajon Rondo #9 of the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 in New York City.
Kristaps Porzingis #6 and Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks look on during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 in New York City.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 in New York City.
Kristaps Porzingis #6 and Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks look on during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 in New York City.
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks looks on from the bench during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 in New York City.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks reacts after a three point shot in the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 in New York City.
New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony (7) drives past Chicago Bulls' Taj Gibson (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in New York.
New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (25) drives past Chicago Bulls' Robin Lopez (8) as Doug McDermott watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in New York.
New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (25) passes away from Chicago Bulls' Rajon Rondo (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, in New York.
