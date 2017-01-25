Knicks vs. Mavericks
The Knicks take on the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday at the American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (7) gets a shot off for a basket as Dallas Mavericks' Justin Anderson (1) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Dallas.
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) gets past the defense of Dallas Mavericks' Dorian Finney-Smith on a drive to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Dallas.
Dallas Mavericks' Pierre Jackson (55) defends as New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) moves the ball up court in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Dallas.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) attempts a shot over Dallas Mavericks' Justin Anderson (1) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Dallas.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, left, and former wide receiver Miles Austin, center rear, watch play between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Dallas.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose drives the baseline against Dallas Mavericks' Devin Harris (34) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Dallas.
New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) of Latvia defends as Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki of Germany prepares to take a shot in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Dallas.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.