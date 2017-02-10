Knicks vs. Nuggets
The Knicks fell to the Denver Nuggets, 131-123, in an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Nikola Jokic, #15, of the Denver Nuggets attempts a shot in the second half against Kristaps Porzingis, #6, of the New York Knicks on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Nikola Jokic, #15, of the Denver Nuggets attempts a shot in the second half against Kristaps Porzingis, #6, of the New York Knicks on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Nikola Jokic, #15, of the Denver Nuggets grabs a rebound against Ron Baker, #31, of the New York Knicks on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Carmelo Anthony, #7, of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Carmelo Anthony, #7, of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Wilson Chandler, #21, of the Denver Nuggets lays up a shot against Kristaps Porzingis, #6, of the New York Knicks on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Wilson Chandler, #21, of the Denver Nuggets defends a shot in the first quarter against Kristaps Porzingis, #6, of the New York Knicks on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks takes a moment to stop on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Jameer Nelson, #1, of the Denver Nuggets goes to the hoop in the second half against the New York Knicks on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Carmelo Anthony, left, and Kristaps Porzingis, right, of the New York Knicks both react in the second half against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 10, 2017, in Madison Square Garden.
Kristaps Porzingis, #6, of the New York Knicks looks on in the second half against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Head coach Jeff Hornacek of the New York Knicks reacts in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Carmelo Anthony, #7, of the New York Knicks walks with his head down in the second half against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Head coach Jeff Hornacek of the New York Knicks reacts in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Brandon Jennings, #3, of the New York Knicks sits with his hands on his hips late in a game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Courtney Lee ,#5, and Carmelo Anthony, #7, of the New York Knicks sit on the bench late in a game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Brandon Jennings, #3, of the New York Knicks looks on late in a game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Courtney Lee, #5, and Carmelo Anthony, #7, of the New York Knicks rest momentarily late in a game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop in the first half against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
New York Knicks owner James Dolan watches his team play against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Courtney Lee of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks attempts a shot in the first half against Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
New York Knicks owner James Dolan watches his team play against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Kristaps Porzingis, #6, of the New York Knicks attempts a shot in the first half against Nikola Jokic, #15, of the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Derrick Rose, #25, of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against the Denver Nuggets defense on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
