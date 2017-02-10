Subscribe
    Carmelo Anthony, left, and Kristaps Porzingis, right, of (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony, left, and Kristaps Porzingis, right, of the New York Knicks both react in the second half against the Denver Nuggets on Feb. 10, 2017, in Madison Square Garden.

    Knicks vs. Nuggets

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Knicks fell to the Denver Nuggets, 131-123, in an NBA game on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Nikola Jokic, #15, of the Denver Nuggets attempts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Nikola Jokic, #15, of the Denver Nuggets attempts a shot in the second half against Kristaps Porzingis, #6, of the New York Knicks on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Nikola Jokic, #15, of the Denver Nuggets attempts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Nikola Jokic, #15, of the Denver Nuggets grabs
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Nikola Jokic, #15, of the Denver Nuggets grabs a rebound against Ron Baker, #31, of the New York Knicks on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Carmelo Anthony, #7, of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony, #7, of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Carmelo Anthony, #7, of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony, #7, of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Wilson Chandler, #21, of the Denver Nuggets lays
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Wilson Chandler, #21, of the Denver Nuggets lays up a shot against Kristaps Porzingis, #6, of the New York Knicks on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks puts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Wilson Chandler, #21, of the Denver Nuggets defends
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Wilson Chandler, #21, of the Denver Nuggets defends a shot in the first quarter against Kristaps Porzingis, #6, of the New York Knicks on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks puts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks takes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks takes a moment to stop on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Jameer Nelson, #1, of the Denver Nuggets goes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Jameer Nelson, #1, of the Denver Nuggets goes to the hoop in the second half against the New York Knicks on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Carmelo Anthony, left, and Kristaps Porzingis, right, of
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Kristaps Porzingis, #6, of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Kristaps Porzingis, #6, of the New York Knicks looks on in the second half against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Head coach Jeff Hornacek of the New York
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Head coach Jeff Hornacek of the New York Knicks reacts in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Carmelo Anthony, #7, of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony, #7, of the New York Knicks walks with his head down in the second half against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Head coach Jeff Hornacek of the New York
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Brandon Jennings, #3, of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Brandon Jennings, #3, of the New York Knicks sits with his hands on his hips late in a game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Courtney Lee ,#5, and Carmelo Anthony, #7, of
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Courtney Lee ,#5, and Carmelo Anthony, #7, of the New York Knicks sit on the bench late in a game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Brandon Jennings, #3, of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Brandon Jennings, #3, of the New York Knicks looks on late in a game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Courtney Lee, #5, and Carmelo Anthony, #7, of
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Courtney Lee, #5, and Carmelo Anthony, #7, of the New York Knicks rest momentarily late in a game against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks goes
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop in the first half against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    New York Knicks owner James Dolan watches his
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    New York Knicks owner James Dolan watches his team play against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Courtney Lee of the New York Knicks puts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Courtney Lee of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks attempts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks attempts a shot in the first half against Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    New York Knicks owner James Dolan watches his
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Kristaps Porzingis, #6, of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Kristaps Porzingis, #6, of the New York Knicks attempts a shot in the first half against Nikola Jokic, #15, of the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

    Derrick Rose, #25, of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derrick Rose, #25, of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against the Denver Nuggets defense on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

