    New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) shoots (Credit: AP / Bob Levey)

    New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) shoots over Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston.

    Knicks vs. Rockets

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Knicks played the Houston Rockets in a New Year's Eve NBA showdown on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at the Toyota Center.

    Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives through
    (Credit: AP / Bob Levey)

    Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives through the lane past New York Knicks guard Justin Holiday (8) and guard Brandon Jennings, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston.

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) shoots
    (Credit: AP / Bob Levey)

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) shoots over Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson (3) as center Joakim Noah (13) and forward Trevor Ariza (1) look for a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston.

    New York Knicks forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas (91) dunks
    (Credit: AP / Bob Levey)

    New York Knicks forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas (91) dunks on a breakaway as Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker (7) watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston.

    Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) shoots a
    (Credit: AP / Bob Levey)

    Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) shoots a 3-pointer over New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston.

    Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives between
    (Credit: AP / Bob Levey)

    Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) drives between New York Knicks guards Justin Holiday (8) and Derrick Rose (25) for a layup during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston.

    New York Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek argues with
    (Credit: AP / Bob Levey)

    New York Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek argues with referee John Goble, left, about a foul called as officials Curtis Blair, center, and Sean Wright listen during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston.

    Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni looks at referee
    (Credit: AP / Bob Levey)

    Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni looks at referee John Goble (30) after a foul was not called against the New York Knicks during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston.

    Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) shoots over
    (Credit: AP / Bob Levey)

    Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) shoots over New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston.

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) shoots
    (Credit: AP / Bob Levey)

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) shoots over Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston.

    Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) shoots over
    (Credit: AP / Bob Levey)

    Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) shoots over New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston.

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose shoots against
    (Credit: AP / Bob Levey)

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose shoots against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston.

    New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings (3) is
    (Credit: AP / Bob Levey)

    New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings (3) is fouled by Houston Rockets forward Montrezl Harrell (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston.

    New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) shoots
    (Credit: AP / Bob Levey)

    New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) shoots over Houston Rockets forward Ryan Anderson (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston.

    Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker (7) shoots over
    (Credit: AP / Bob Levey)

    Houston Rockets forward Sam Dekker (7) shoots over New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston.

    New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings (3) drives
    (Credit: AP / Bob Levey)

    New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings (3) drives past Houston Rockets forward Montrezl Harrell (5) for a layup during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston.

    New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) drives
    (Credit: AP / Bob Levey)

    New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Montrezl Harrell (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston.

