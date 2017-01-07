Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 22° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    KnicksSportsBasketball

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) works to (Credit: AP / Doug McSchooler)

    Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) works to regain control of the ball as he is defended under the basket by New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Indianapolis.

    Knicks vs. Pacers

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Knicks fell to the Indiana Pacers, 123-109, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

    New York Knicks guard Justin Holiday (8) drives
    (Credit: AP / Doug McSchooler)

    New York Knicks guard Justin Holiday (8) drives the ball into the defense of Indiana Pacers center Al Jefferson (7) during the first half of an NBA game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Indianapolis. Holiday was called for an offensive foul on the play.

    Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan reacts to
    (Credit: AP / Doug McSchooler)

    Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan reacts to the action during the first half of an NBA game against the New York Knicks, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Indianapolis.

    New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek reacts
    (Credit: AP / Doug McSchooler)

    New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek reacts to an official's call against his team during the first half of an NBA game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Indianapolis.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) works to
    (Credit: AP / Doug McSchooler)

    Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) works to regain control of the ball as he is defended under the basket by New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Indianapolis.

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) drives
    (Credit: AP / Doug McSchooler)

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) drives the ball into the Indiana Pacer's defense during the first half of an NBA game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Indianapolis.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.