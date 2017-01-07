Knicks vs. Pacers
The Knicks fell to the Indiana Pacers, 123-109, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
New York Knicks guard Justin Holiday (8) drives the ball into the defense of Indiana Pacers center Al Jefferson (7) during the first half of an NBA game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Indianapolis. Holiday was called for an offensive foul on the play.
Indiana Pacers head coach Nate McMillan reacts to the action during the first half of an NBA game against the New York Knicks, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Indianapolis.
New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek reacts to an official's call against his team during the first half of an NBA game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Indianapolis.
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) works to regain control of the ball as he is defended under the basket by New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Indianapolis.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) drives the ball into the Indiana Pacer's defense during the first half of an NBA game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Indianapolis.
