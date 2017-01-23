Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 38° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    KnicksSportsBasketball

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) drives (Credit: AP / Michael Conroy)

    New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) drives on Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

    Knicks vs. Pacers

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers, 109-103, on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

    Indiana Pacers guard Joe Young (3), left, draws
    (Credit: AP / Michael Conroy)

    Indiana Pacers guard Joe Young (3), left, draws the charge from New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) shoots
    (Credit: AP / Michael Conroy)

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (21) and center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) shoots
    (Credit: AP / Michael Conroy)

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek talks
    (Credit: AP / Michael Conroy)

    New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek talks to his team front he bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

    New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) shoots
    (Credit: AP / Michael Conroy)

    New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) shoots between Indiana Pacers center Al Jefferson (7) and center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) drives
    (Credit: AP / Michael Conroy)

    New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) drives on Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Related Media

    New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony shoots between Knicks win after wasting 16-point fourth-quarter lead

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.