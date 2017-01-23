Knicks vs. Pacers
The Knicks beat the Indiana Pacers, 109-103, on Monday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Indiana Pacers guard Joe Young (3), left, draws the charge from New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Thaddeus Young (21) and center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) shoots over Indiana Pacers guard Jeff Teague (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek talks to his team front he bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) shoots between Indiana Pacers center Al Jefferson (7) and center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) drives on Indiana Pacers forward Paul George (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.