    Kyle O'Quinn #9 of the New York Knicks (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Kyle O'Quinn #9 of the New York Knicks battles for a rebound in the first quarter against Blake Griffin #32 of the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

    Knicks vs. Clippers

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Knicks fell to the Los Angeles Clippers, 119-115, on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

    Blake Griffin #32 of the Los Angeles Clippers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Blake Griffin #32 of the Los Angeles Clippers dunks the ball in the first quarter against Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

    Former New York Knick Charles Oakley gets involved
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Former New York Knick Charles Oakley gets involved in an incident during the first half of the Knicks' game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

    Phil Jackson looks on as the New York
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Phil Jackson looks on as the New York Knicks play against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

    Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks lays up a basket against the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

    Blake Griffin #32 of the Los Angeles Clippers
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Blake Griffin #32 of the Los Angeles Clippers takes a shot against Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks drives to the hoop in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

    Head coach Jeff Hornacek of the New York
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Head coach Jeff Hornacek of the New York Knicks reacts in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

    Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks tries to get to the hoop against Austin Rivers #25 of the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks puts up a first-quarter shot against Luc Mbah a Moute #12 of the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks controls the ball against Luc Mbah a Moute #12 of the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

    Kyle O'Quinn #9 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Kyle O'Quinn #9 of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks takes a shot in the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks lays up a shot in the first quarter against DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

    Kyle O'Quinn #9 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Kyle O'Quinn #9 of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017.

