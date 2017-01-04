Knicks vs. Bucks
The Knicks fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, 105-104, on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.
Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks lays up a basket in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks reacts during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop past Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks for a basket in the first half at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop for a basket in the first half against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop for a basket in the first half against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.
Greg Monroe #15 of the Milwaukee Bucks puts up a shot for a basket against Willy Hernangomez #14 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.
Greg Monroe #15 of the Milwaukee Bucks puts up a shot for a basket against Willy Hernangomez #14 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.
Head coach Jeff Hornacek of the New York Knicks reacts in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Justin Holiday #8 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop for a basket in the first half against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.
Justin Holiday #8 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop for a basket in the first half against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.
Mindaugas Kuzminskas #91 of the New York Knicks attempts a shot in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.