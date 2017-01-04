Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 41° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    KnicksSportsBasketball

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Justin Holiday #8 of the New York Knicks (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Justin Holiday #8 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop for a basket in the first half against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.

    Knicks vs. Bucks

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Knicks fell to the Milwaukee Bucks, 105-104, on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

    Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks lays up a basket in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks reacts during the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.

    Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop past Malcolm Brogdon #13 of the Milwaukee Bucks for a basket in the first half at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop for a basket in the first half against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.

    Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop for a basket in the first half against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.

    Greg Monroe #15 of the Milwaukee Bucks puts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Greg Monroe #15 of the Milwaukee Bucks puts up a shot for a basket against Willy Hernangomez #14 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.

    Greg Monroe #15 of the Milwaukee Bucks puts
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Greg Monroe #15 of the Milwaukee Bucks puts up a shot for a basket against Willy Hernangomez #14 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.

    Head coach Jeff Hornacek of the New York
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Head coach Jeff Hornacek of the New York Knicks reacts in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Justin Holiday #8 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Justin Holiday #8 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop for a basket in the first half against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.

    Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.

    Justin Holiday #8 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Justin Holiday #8 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop for a basket in the first half against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.

    Mindaugas Kuzminskas #91 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Mindaugas Kuzminskas #91 of the New York Knicks attempts a shot in the first half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in New York City.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.