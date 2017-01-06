Knicks vs. Bucks
The Knicks beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 116-111, on Friday night at BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek (R) talks with New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia (L) in the first half of their NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 06 January 2017.
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (R) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks forward John Henson (L) in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 06 January 2017.
New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn, drives to the basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Milwaukee.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (R) shoots in front of Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker (L) in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 06 January 2017.
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, left, is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker, back right, as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Milwaukee.
New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek reacts after his team was called for a foul against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece reacts as he score against the New York Knicks in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 06 January 2017.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (R) passes the ball in front of Milwaukee Bucks guard Tony Snell (C) and Milwaukee Bucks forward John Henson (L) in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 06 January 2017.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, center, is defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Mirza Teletovic, left, and Greg Monroe, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jason Terry pumps up the crowd as the team takes on the New York Knicks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Milwaukee.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (C) drives between Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (L) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 06 January 2017.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (2-L, bottom) tries to block a shot by New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 06 January 2017.
New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (R) shoots on Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 06 January 2017.
New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia (R) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 06 January 2017.
New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis, left, is defended by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Milwaukee.
New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas (L) prepares to shoot in front of Milwaukee Bucks forward Michael Beasley (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 06 January 2017.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, center, is defended by the Milwaukee Bucks as he drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker (C) shoots between New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas (L) and New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 06 January 2017.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (L) goes to the basket against New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 06 January 2017.
Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd shouts to his team in the first half of their NBA game against the New York Knicks at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 06 January 2017.
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (C) is fouled by Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (R) as he attempts a shot in front of Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker (L) in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 06 January 2017.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon (R) shoots on New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn (L) in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 06 January 2017.
New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia (L) shoots over Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece (R) in the first half of their NBA game at the BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, 06 January 2017.
