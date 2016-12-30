Knicks vs. Pelicans
The New York Knicks played the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA game on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at the Smoothie King Center.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) makes a dunk over New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Pelicans won 104-92.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) shoots over New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez, left, in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. The Pelicans won 104-92.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) stumbles into the crowd in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Pelicans won 104-92.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill (44) watches his shot go in against New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) and guard Sasha Vujacic (18) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Pelicans won 104-92.
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) watches a shot go in that center Willy Hernangomez, center, assisted on against the New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. The Pelicans won 104-92.
New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings (3) makes a layup against New Orleans Pelicans guard Langston Galloway (10) guard Tyreke Evans (1) and guard E'Twaun Moore (55) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. The Pelicans won 104-92.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Dante Cunningham, left, runs into fans as referee Josh Tiven, right, calls him out of bounds in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. The Pelicans won 104-92.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) makes a layup against New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez (14) and forward Carmelo Anthony (7) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Pelicans won 104-92.
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry reacts to watching a play on the big screen in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Pelicans won 104-92.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) gets tangled up with New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) during a rebound in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) and forward Anthony Davis (23) attempts to make a rebound against New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13) and forward Lance Thomas (42) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) makes a layup over New York Knicks center Joakim Noah, left, and New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.
New Orleans Pelicans guard Langston Galloway (10) celebrates a three point shot with forward Anthony Davis (23) in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) attempts to block New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.
New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings (3) dribbles past New Orleans Pelicans guard E'Twaun Moore, back center, with the help of teammate forward Kristaps Porzingis (6) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.
