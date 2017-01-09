Subscribe
    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the first half against Dante Cunningham #33 of the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    Knicks vs. Pelicans

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Knicks host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the first half against Dante Cunningham #33 of the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks shoots over Donatas Motiejunas #12 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks takes a shot in the first half over Dante Cunningham #33 of the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    Actor Norman Reedus attends a game between the
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Actor Norman Reedus attends a game between the New York Knicks and the New Orleans Pelicans at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks loses the ball during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks reacts after a play in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    Kyle O'Quinn #9 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Kyle O'Quinn #9 of the New York Knicks dunks the ball in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks reacts after hitting a three point shot in the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

    Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans blocks a shot in the first half against Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017.

