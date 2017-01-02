Knicks vs. Magic
The Knicks fell to the Orlando Magic, 115-103, in an NBA game on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.
Jodie Meeks #20 of the Orlando Magic goes to the hoop past Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25, Carmelo Anthony #7 and Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks walk to the bench during a timeout in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Rap artist 50 Cent attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on late in a game against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on from the bench during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Actor and director Ron Howard attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
The New York Knicks bench looks on late in a game against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25 and Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks walk to the bench during a timeout in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks dunks in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Kristaps Porzingis #6, Courtney Lee #5, Carmelo Anthony #7 and Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks sit on the bench late in a game against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Actor and director Ron Howard attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Bismack Biyombo #11 of the Orlando Magic defends a shot attempt in the first half against Lance Thomas #42 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop in the first half against Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop in the first half against Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Serge Ibaka #7 of the Orlando Magic defends a shot attempt in the first half against Lance Thomas #42 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop for a basket in the first half against Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Bismack Biyombo #11 of the Orlando Magic defends a shot attempt in the first half against Lance Thomas #42 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25, Carmelo Anthony #7 and Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks walk to the bench during a timeout in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Kristaps Porzingis #6 and Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks look on from the bench in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks looks on from the bench during the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop for a basket in the first half against Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks attempts a shot in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Bismack Biyombo #11 of the Orlando Magic defends a shot attempt in the first half against Lance Thomas #42 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks lays up a shot in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks lays up a basket in the first half against Bismack Biyombo #11 of the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop in the first half against Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks lays up a shot in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.