Knicks vs. Magic

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Jodie Meeks #20 of the Orlando Magic goes to the hoop past Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks during the second half at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Derrick Rose #25, Carmelo Anthony #7 and Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks walk to the bench during a timeout in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Rap artist 50 Cent attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on late in a game against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on from the bench during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Actor and director Ron Howard attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) The New York Knicks bench looks on late in a game against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Derrick Rose #25 and Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks walk to the bench during a timeout in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks dunks in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Kristaps Porzingis #6, Courtney Lee #5, Carmelo Anthony #7 and Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks sit on the bench late in a game against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Actor and director Ron Howard attends a game between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Bismack Biyombo #11 of the Orlando Magic defends a shot attempt in the first half against Lance Thomas #42 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop in the first half against Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop in the first half against Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Serge Ibaka #7 of the Orlando Magic defends a shot attempt in the first half against Lance Thomas #42 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop for a basket in the first half against Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Bismack Biyombo #11 of the Orlando Magic defends a shot attempt in the first half against Lance Thomas #42 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Derrick Rose #25, Carmelo Anthony #7 and Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks walk to the bench during a timeout in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Kristaps Porzingis #6 and Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks look on from the bench in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks looks on from the bench during the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop for a basket in the first half against Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks attempts a shot in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Bismack Biyombo #11 of the Orlando Magic defends a shot attempt in the first half against Lance Thomas #42 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks lays up a shot in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks lays up a basket in the first half against Bismack Biyombo #11 of the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop in the first half against Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in New York City.