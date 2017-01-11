Knicks vs. Sixers
The Knicks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers, 98-97, on a T.J. McConnell buzzer-beater Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center.
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, tries to get a shot past New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 98-97.
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, and Philadelphia 76ers' T.J. McConnell celebrate after McDonnell's game-winning basket during an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 98-97.
Philadelphia 76ers' T.J. McConnell (1) takes the game-winning shot against New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Carmelo Anthony (7) during the final seconds of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 98-97.
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, goes up for a shot against New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis, center, and Joakim Noah during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 98-97.
New York Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas, left, and Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid chase a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia.
New York Knicks' Derrick Rose, right, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia.
New York Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn, left, dunks the ball as Philadelphia 76ers' Robert Covington looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers' Ersan Ilyasova, left, goes up for a shot against New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers' Ersan Ilyasova, bottom, tries to take a shot from beneath New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers' Nerlens Noel (4) goes up for a dunk against New York Knicks' Justin Holiday (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) goes up for a shot against New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (25), Kyle O'Quinn (9) and Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia.
