Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 45° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    KnicksSportsBasketball

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Philadelphia 76ers' Dario Saric, center, goes up for (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Philadelphia 76ers' Dario Saric, center, goes up for a shot against New York Knicks' Justin Holiday, from left, Derrick Rose and Kyle O'Quinn during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Knicks vs. Sixers

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    The Knicks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers, 98-97, on a T.J. McConnell buzzer-beater Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center.

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, tries to get
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, tries to get a shot past New York Knicks' Carmelo Anthony during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 98-97.

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, and Philadelphia 76ers'
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, and Philadelphia 76ers' T.J. McConnell celebrate after McDonnell's game-winning basket during an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 98-97.

    Philadelphia 76ers' T.J. McConnell (1) takes the game-winning
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Philadelphia 76ers' T.J. McConnell (1) takes the game-winning shot against New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Carmelo Anthony (7) during the final seconds of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 98-97.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, goes up for
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, right, goes up for a shot against New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis, center, and Joakim Noah during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 98-97.

    New York Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas, left, and Philadelphia
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    New York Knicks' Mindaugas Kuzminskas, left, and Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid chase a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    New York Knicks' Derrick Rose, right, goes up
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    New York Knicks' Derrick Rose, right, goes up for a shot against Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    New York Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn, left, dunks the
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    New York Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn, left, dunks the ball as Philadelphia 76ers' Robert Covington looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia 76ers' Ersan Ilyasova, left, goes up for
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Philadelphia 76ers' Ersan Ilyasova, left, goes up for a shot against New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Philadelphia 76ers' Ersan Ilyasova, bottom, tries to take
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Philadelphia 76ers' Ersan Ilyasova, bottom, tries to take a shot from beneath New York Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia 76ers' Nerlens Noel (4) goes up for
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Philadelphia 76ers' Nerlens Noel (4) goes up for a dunk against New York Knicks' Justin Holiday (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) goes up for
    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid (21) goes up for a shot against New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (25), Kyle O'Quinn (9) and Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in Philadelphia.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Related Media

    Philadelphia 76ers' T.J. McConnell (1) takes the game-winning Knicks’ late collapse turns into crushing loss Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks  after he Melo keeps the faith amid familiar losing skid New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose drives the Rose scores 25 vs. 76ers, feels better mentally

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.