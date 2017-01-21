Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 43° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    KnicksSportsBasketball

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks controls the ball during the first half against TJ Warren #12 of the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.

    Knicks vs. Suns

    Updated

    The Knicks fell to the Phoenix Suns, 107-105, on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks takes a shot over TJ Warren #12 of the Phoenix Suns as time runs down in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks sits on the scorers table after just missing a game winning shot at the buzzer against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks sits on the scorers table after just missing a game winning shot at the buzzer against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks sits on the scorers table after just missing a game winning shot at the buzzer against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks sits on the scorers table after just missing a game winning shot at the buzzer against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks takes a shot over TJ Warren #12 of the Phoenix Suns as time runs down in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks puts up a shot for a basket in the first half against TJ Warren #12 of the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks controls the ball during the first half against TJ Warren #12 of the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks puts up a shot for a basket in the first half against TJ Warren #12 of the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks loses the ball during the first half against P.J. Tucker #17 of the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.

    Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks attempts a shot at the hoop in the first half against Tyson Chandler #4 of the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks controls the ball during the first half against TJ Warren #12 of the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks keeps control of the ball against Tyler Ulis #8, P.J. Tucker #17 and Alex Len #21 of the Phoenix Suns as he falls to the court during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.

    Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter

    Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.