Knicks vs. Suns
The Knicks fell to the Phoenix Suns, 107-105, on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks takes a shot over TJ Warren #12 of the Phoenix Suns as time runs down in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks sits on the scorers table after just missing a game winning shot at the buzzer against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop in the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks puts up a shot for a basket in the first half against TJ Warren #12 of the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks controls the ball during the first half against TJ Warren #12 of the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks loses the ball during the first half against P.J. Tucker #17 of the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks attempts a shot at the hoop in the first half against Tyson Chandler #4 of the Phoenix Suns at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks keeps control of the ball against Tyler Ulis #8, P.J. Tucker #17 and Alex Len #21 of the Phoenix Suns as he falls to the court during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in New York City.
