Knicks vs. Raptors
The Knicks fell to the Toronto Raptors, 116-101, on Sunday at the Air Canada Centre.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) passes the ball as he is double-teamed by Toronto Raptors Norman Powell and Lucas Nogueira, left, during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) passes off the ball as he is double-teamed by New York Knicks center Yoakim Noah (13) and guard Justin Holiday (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Toronto Raptors centers Jonas Valanciunas (17) and Lucas Nogueira (92) rebound against New York Knicks forwards Carmelo Anthony (7) and Kyle O'Quinn (9) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) drives against New York Knicks center Kyle O'Quinn (9) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) is guarded by New York Knicks center Joakim Noah (13), right, guard Derrick Rose (25), center, and guard Brandon Jennings (3), left, during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17), left, fouls New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (25) keeps the ball away from Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry (7) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) drives past New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez, center, and guard Courtney Lee (5) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots over New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee (5) as Knicks forward Maurice Daly Ndour (2) and Raptors Terrence Ross (31) look on during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell (24) shoots over New York Knicks guard Brandon Jennings (3), right, as Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) looks on during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
Toronto Raptors center Jonas Valanciunas (17) grabs a rebound as New York Knicks forward Lance Thomas (42) and center Joakim Noah (13) look on during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017.
