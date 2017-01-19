Knicks vs. Wizards
The Knicks hosted the Washington Wizards on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2016, at Madison Square Garden.
Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks puts up a shotl during the first half against Marcin Gortat of the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks controls the ball during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks controls the ball during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks controls a rebound in the first half against Markieff Morris of the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks puts up a shot during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Derrick Rose of the New York Knicks puts up a shot for a basket in the first half against Marcin Gortat of the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks puts up a shot during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks controls a rebound in the first half against Markieff Morris of the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.