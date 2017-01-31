Knicks vs. Wizards
The Knicks fell to the Washington Wizards, 117-101, on Tuesday at the Verizon Center.
Ron Baker #31 of the New York Knicks reacts after being fouled and scoring a basket against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Verizon Center on Jan. 31, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Brandon Jennings #3 of the New York Knicks shoots in front of Markieff Morris #5 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Verizon Center on Jan. 31, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards celebrates a basket against the New York Knicks during the first half at Verizon Center on Jan. 31, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks dribbles against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Verizon Center on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks shoots in front of Kelly Oubre Jr. #12 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Verizon Center on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Kyle O'Quinn #9 of the New York Knicks shoots in front of Jason Smith #14 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Verizon Center on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks and Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards battle for a rebound during the first half at Verizon Center on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) reacts after he hit a basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Washington.
Willy Hernangomez #14 of the New York Knicks dribbles in front of Markieff Morris #5 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Verizon Center on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards looks on against the New York Knicks during the first half at Verizon Center on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) talks to an official during the first half of an NBA basketball game as New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) looks on, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) talks with New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Washington.
Ron Baker #31 of the New York Knicks shoots in front of Jason Smith #14 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Verizon Center on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee (5) shoots against Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Washington.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Verizon Center on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks shoots in front of Markieff Morris #5 of the Washington Wizards during the first half at Verizon Center on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Verizon Center on January 31, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris, right, dunks against New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Washington.
New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony (7) shoots against Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Washington.
New York Knicks center Joakim Noah, top, battles for the ball against Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Washington.
