Knicks vs. Magic
The Knicks beat the Orlando Magic, 106-95, on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks goes to the hoop in the first half against Bismack Biyombo #11 of the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Evan Fournier #10 of the Orlando Magic blocks a shot in the first half against Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Justin Holiday #8 of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against Nikola Vucevic #9 of the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks drives to the hoop in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Joakim Noah #13 of the New York Knicks drives to the hoop in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic dunks the ball in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Kyle O'Quinn #9 of the New York Knicks lays up a basket in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks misses a shot in the first half against Nikola Vucevic #9 and Bismack Biyombo #11 of the Orlando Magic at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016.
