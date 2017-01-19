Phil Jackson broke his silence with the media covering the Knicks, but he wouldn’t talk about Carmelo Anthony or the state of the team.

During a chance encounter in the hallway on the way to the Knicks locker room, reporters stopped to see if Jackson would speak to the New York media for the first time since Sept. 23.

“There’s no reason to stop,” Jackson said.

He then proceeded to talk about some current events.

“The weather is nice,” Jackson said. “The inauguration is happening, much to everyone’s dismay . . . What else do you want to talk about?”

When a reporter mentioned Anthony, Jackson declined to comment. Jackson met with Anthony Tuesday to talk about his future with the Knicks. Jackson then was asked about the team’s performance.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“We got a win last night, right? That’s great,” he said before disappearing into a Garden suite.

Porzingis’ MRI clean

Kristaps Porzingis and the Knicks received good news after the MRI on his left Achilles yesterday revealed no structural damage.

Porzingis returned last night after missing the previous four games with a sore Achilles. The second-year big man tweeted, “Feels good to be back. Game Day” above a picture of himself.

“He’s been moving around pretty well,” Jeff Hornacek said. “I think it was just that last step of making sure there was nothing before we put him out there for the minutes.”

Knicks videos

The MRI on Joakim Noah’s left ankle confirmed a sprain. Noah missed his second straight game. Hornacek hopes Noah can return tomorrow against the Suns.

Melo misses cut

Anthony’s streak of seven consecutive All-Star starts came to an end. The NBA announced the starters for next month’s game in New Orleans and LeBron James, Jimmy Butler and Giannis Antetokounmpo were voted the East frontcourt starters. Anthony had started his first five full seasons as a Knick.

In the new weighted system in which fans, media and players vote for the starters, Anthony finished eighth, two spots behind Porzingis. Anthony was sixth in the fan and player voting and 12th in the media vote. Porzingis was seventh in the fan voting, fifth in player voting and sixth in media voting.