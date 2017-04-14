Knicks president Phil Jackson accepted blame for the Knicks’ poor season during a media session Friday afternoon and implied that he’ll look to move Carmelo Anthony this offseason.

“I never took a jumpshot, I never made a substitution,” Jackson said. “But the buck stops here.”

Anthony has a no-trade clause in his contract that he would have to waive in order for a trade to take place. Jackson said he was disappointed that trade talks surrounding Anthony before the deadline earlier this season became so public. He said their exit meeting this week was cordial, not contentious.

“We’ve not been able to win with him on the court at this time,” Jackson said. “I think the direction with our team is that he is a player that would be better off somewhere else and using his talent somewhere where he can win or chase that championship. Right now, we need players that are really active, can play every single play defensively and offensively.”

Jackson complimented Anthony’s talents and career, saying he’ll be a Hall of Famer. He also praised Anthony’s time with the Knicks.

“He’s carried the basic load for this team,” Jackson said. “I thought he stood up well this year in a lot of tough situations. I can’t regret it. I can’t go back and regret that. Obviously, it hasn’t worked out as a partnership.”

Jackson said he spoke to Anthony during the season when negative comments about the All-Star forward came out, referencing the “ball-stopper” comments in a CBS inteview last December and his “leopard spots” tweet later in the season.

Jackson said he has never said anything critical of Anthony. “Holding the ball is what he does,” Jackson said Friday. “That’s not a criticism, that’s pure fact.”

The last time Jackson was interviewed by the New York media was in September 2016.

“It kind of started descending around the holidays,” Jackson said about the Knicks’ season, which ended with a 31-51 record after beating the 76ers in their finale Wednesday night.

“As a group, they felt like kind of they lost their way, and the ability to win games,” Jackson added.

“We built this team with the intention of giving support to the guys we brought back from last year,” specifically Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis.

Jackson, 71, still has a lot to prove as an executive. The Knicks have lost at least 50 games all three seasons under him and have gone 80-166 in that span.

“One of the things that bothered us this year is that we didn’t have an identity,” Jackson said.

“Somehow we’ve gotten completely off course here,” he added later.

Jackson said the triangle is “not an impediment” to playing winning basketball. He discussed his philosophy of building a system and what it takes to do that, referencing how the San Antonio Spurs, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks have done that and created an identifying way to play.

Jackson said it hasn’t worked for the Knicks because “we’ve faced some resistance” to the system. Jackson also said there “was a disconnect and there was a rebelliousness” within the team this season and said that will change.

“I like the backbone of what we have,” Jackson said, referencing how Ron Baker, Chasson Randle and Willie Hernangomez have come in and understand the way he wants the team to play.

Jackson said they’re not interested in guys who can “jump out of the gym” and other basketball-vernacular superlatives.

“We’re interested in skilled players who know how to play in a team format,” Jackson said.

Knicks players under contract for 2017-18

Carmelo Anthony

Joakim Noah

Lance Thomas

Mindaugas Kuzminskas

Kristaps Porzingis

Courtney Lee

Kyle O’Quinn

Willie Hernangomez

Non-guaranteed

Maurice Ndour

Marshall Plumlee

Chasson Randle

Not under contract

Derrick Rose

Justin Holiday

Sasha Vujacic

Ron Baker