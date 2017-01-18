BOSTON — Kristaps Porzingis and Joakim Noah are both questionable for the Knicks tonight against the Celtics.

Porzingis still is feeling pain in his sore left Achilles, especially when he pushes off and tries to drive to the basket. He’s missed the last three games because of the Achilles.

Noah has a sore left ankle that coach Jeff Hornacek said started bothering him Monday against Atlanta. Noah didn’t go through shootaround.

This is the first game of a back-to-back, so it might make more sense to sit Porzingis again. He was one of the last Knicks shooting, but he said “no update” when he walked off the court.

“He’s still feeling a little pinch in his heel,” Hornacek said. “He’s going to try to get it warmed up and go, but right now I’d probably say he’s questionable again.

“He’s fine if he’s shooting a jump shot or something, but when he really pushes off hard to drive the ball he’s feeling a little pinch in the heel. They’re giving him treatment and trying to get rid of that but I think that’s the last step and then he can play.”

If he can play, Porzingis likely will start at center and Carmelo Anthony at power forward. If neither Porzingis nor Noah can play, Kyle O’Quinn could start at center.

Hornacek doesn’t like to reveal his starting lineup, but it sounds as if Ron Baker will start in the backcourt with Derrick Rose for the second straight game. Hornacek inserted Baker with the first unit Monday against the Hawks and brought Courtney Lee off the bench. Mindaugas Kuzminskas started at small forward, which also could happen again.

“I liked what Ron did the other night,” Hornacek said. “He played hard. He’s in the right spot. He understands the game. He gave us another guy out there that can make some plays. He might be in there.”