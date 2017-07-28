The Knicks signed journeyman point guard Ramon Sessions to a one-year contract for the league minimum, a source confirmed Friday.

Sessions, who averaged 6.2 points and 2.6 assists in 50 games last season for Charlotte, is being brought in to mentor second-year guard Ron Baker and 19-year-old rookie Frank Ntilikina. Sessions, 31, will be paid $2.3 million.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Sessions isn’t exactly the Kyrie Irving-type talent that Knicks fans had been hoping for.He is, however, cost effective and has experience. The Knicks are among the teams Irving reportedly told the Cavaliers he would like to be traded.

The Knicks are the eighth team Sessions has played for since he was drafted with the 56th overall pick in 2007. The 10-year veteran has appeared in 663 games, including 143 starts, and averaged 10.6 points and 4.1 assists. His most productive recent season was in 2013-14, when he averaged 12.3 points and 4.1 assists with the Hornets and Bucks.

Sessions missed the final two months of last season after tearing his meniscus, the same injury that ended Derrick Rose’s season with the Knicks. The Charlotte Observer reported the Hornets declined Sessions’ option for the 2017-18 season, which would have paid him almost $6.3 million.

Sessions gives the Knicks 12 players on guaranteed contracts. The Knicks also are working toward a deal with second-round pick Damyean Dotson.