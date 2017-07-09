The Knicks could be close to filling the front-office vacancy that opened when they parted ways with Phil Jackson.

According to ESPN, general manager Steve Mills met with David Griffin on Friday, and the two sides could start working on a contract for Griffin to become the Knicks’ general manager. He held that position with the Cavaliers the past three years, and the team reached the NBA Finals each season, winning one championship. He also worked in the Suns’ front office.

Mills has been in charge of the Knicks’ basketball decisions since Jackson left. He made a major move signing free agent Tim Hardaway Jr. to a four-year, $71-million contract.

Mills was the Knicks’ president before Jackson was hired in 2014 and is expected to regain that title. Griffin would run the Knicks’ basketball department.

ESPN reported that one potential snag for Griffin could occur if he’s not allowed to bring in his own basketball people to work with him. A number of the Knicks’ front-office personnel have been with the team for a long time.

The Knicks haven’t reached the playoffs for four straight years. They’re going with a youth movement, building around Kristaps Porzingis, Willy Hernangomez, Hardaway and Frank Ntilikina. To that end, the Knicks are trying to trade Carmelo Anthony.