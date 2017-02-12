Knicks vs. Spurs
The Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks blocks a shot attempt in the first half against Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the first half against Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs talks with Tony Parker #9 during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs talks with Tony Parker #9 during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
David Lee #10 of the San Antonio Spurs steals the ball from Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs looks on in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Spike Lee wears a Charles Oakley jersey during a game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.