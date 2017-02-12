Subscribe
    David Lee #10 of the San Antonio Spurs (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    David Lee #10 of the San Antonio Spurs steals the ball from Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Knicks vs. Spurs

    Updated
    sports@newsday.com

    The Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

    Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks blocks a shot attempt in the first half against Kawhi Leonard #2 of the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Carmelo Anthony #7 of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the first half against Manu Ginobili #20 of the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Head coach Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs talks with Tony Parker #9 during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

    Spike Lee wears a Charles Oakley jersey during
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Spike Lee wears a Charles Oakley jersey during a game between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017.

