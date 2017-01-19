HIGHLIGHTS But brilliant point guard not an All-Star starter

Only guard in East averaging double-double

John Wall lost the election for the Eastern Conference’s starting backcourt in the NBA All-Star Game. But he put on an All-Star-worthy display of playmaking Thursday night at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks, making his case for a reserve role next month in New Orleans.

The Wizards’ point guard was a wizard with the basketball in his hands, scoring 29 points, including Washington’s final seven, and handing out 13 assists to power a 113-110 victory.

“He has strength, quickness, and add to it he has the toughness and the ability to finish around the basket,” Wizards coach Scott Brooks said. “I still think he should get to the free-throw line more with all the attacks that he does generate for himself.

“Defensively, he’s not only a guy that can put his hands on balls and get deflections and steals, but he can get in front of guys and he takes charges. He’s an All-Star player.”

The East’s starting backcourt was announced earlier in the evening. Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving and Toronto’s DeMar DeRozan were the top two in the combined fan, media and player voting. The reserves will be announced next week. But Wall arrived for this game as the only guard in the conference averaging a double-double in points (22.9) and assists (10.2).

Knicks point guard Derrick Rose repeatedly has pointed to defense as the reason for their struggles. In particular, their defense against point guards hasn’t been great of late. Dennis Schroder erupted for 28 in Atlanta’s 108-107 win Monday at the Garden. Then Boston’s Isaiah Thomas singed the Knicks for 39 Wednesday night, but they managed to earn a 117-106 victory at TD Garden.

Now here was Wall going against them. He drove and jammed. He drove and passed, sometimes shedding Rose off picks. Wall often whipped lengthy passes to open teammates on the perimeter. He pulled up and swished mid-range jumpers.

Brandon Jennings got a chance against him down the stretch. Wall drove by him to make it 109-106 Washington with 2:37 left. Then Wall rebounded a missed jumper by Carmelo Anthony and took the ball the distance for a dunk, making it a three-point game with 13.7 seconds on the clock.

After playing the entire first quarter, Wall had 11 points, seven assists, three rebounds and a steal. He was plus-11 after those 12 minutes with the Wizards (23-19) leading 38-27.

Wall scored nine points and dealt out three assists in the third quarter when Washington took charge again, going up 100-86 heading for the fourth.

“He’s aggressive on both ends of the floor, and we need that,” Brooks said. “We want to play that way. He brings that swagger to our team.”