Carmelo Anthony may not want to be a Knick anymore, but a young All-Star guard reportedly does.

According to multiple reports, Cavaliers All-Star guard Kyrie Irving requested a trade last week. The Knicks are among the teams that Irving, a New Jersey native, would like to be traded to, ESPN reported.

The report said that when Irving met with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, the Spurs, Knicks, Heat and Timberwolves were the teams mentioned that he would be willing to join. ESPN reported that San Antonio would be Irving’s No. 1 destination.

However, Irving, who has two years remaining on his contract, doesn’t have a no-trade clause. So the Cavaliers could move the four-time All-Star to whatever team they want.

Irving reportedly wants to go to a team where he can be more of a focal point of the offense and doesn’t want to play with LeBron James anymore.

The latter is a bombshell since Irving grew as a player with James. Irving never reached the playoffs before James returned to Cleveland three years ago. The Cavaliers made it to three straight NBA Finals and won a championship since James’ return.

James was said to be “blindsided and disappointed” by the news that Irving wants out, according to ESPN.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The Knicks have their own unhappy player that they have been trying to move, and the Cavaliers are on Anthony’s short list of teams for whom he would waive his no-trade clause. The Rockets are another.

Up to this point, the Knicks have been discussing trade scenarios for Anthony with the Rockets. Anthony wants to play with his pal Chris Paul and James Harden and for a ready-made contender in Houston.

The Cavaliers are one as well and the idea of playing with James has always been on Anthony’s mind. But the Cavaliers are a far stronger team with Irving, one of the best scoring guards in the NBA.

This development could explain why the Cavaliers have been in negotiations with Knicks free agent point guard Derrick Rose. They’ve been discussing a one-year deal with the former MVP.

“Kyrie and I had a meeting with Cavs leadership where we discussed many different scenarios in reference to Kyrie and his future with the team,” Irving’s agent Jeff Wechsler told ESPN. “The basis of those discussions and what went on in those discussions are between the Cavs and us. We are respectfully going to keep those private.”

NBA videos

If the Knicks somehow can land the 25-year-old Irving it would fill their need for a franchise point guard. But you can expect many teams to pursue Irving, and those with more and better assets. As it stands, the Knicks’ point guards are Ron Baker and first-round pick Frank Ntilikina.

There also are rumblings about James’ future. He can be a free agent next summer, and there are rumors he could bolt Cleveland again. It’s possible that Irving is making a pre-emptive strike and trying to get out of Cleveland before the Cavaliers turn back into a lottery team again.