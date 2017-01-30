North Babylon’s Bria Hartley is coming home.

Hartley, Newsday’s 2010 girls basketball player of the year while starring at North Babylon High School, was acquired by the Liberty on Monday afternoon in a three-team deal.

The Liberty acquired center Kia Vaughn and Hartley from the Washington Mystics, and sent center Carolyn Swords to the Seattle Storm. The Mystics acquired the No. 6 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft from the Storm and agreed to swap 2017 second-round picks with the Storm.

“I love the culture around the New York Liberty and am excited to be coming closer to home,” Hartley told The Associated Press.

Hartley, a 5-8 combo guard, was taken seventh overall in the 2014 draft by the Storm but never played a game in Seattle after getting traded to the Mystics. She spent her first three seasons with the Mystics, averaging 7.1 points and 2.4 assists in 83 games, including 34 starts. She averaged 6.5 points and 2.3 assists last season, shooting a career-high 36.2 percent from three-point range.

Hartley won two national titles at UConn and will be reunited with Liberty center Kiah Stokes, who played with Hartley at UConn.

According to The Associated Press, Hartley gave birth to her first child earlier this month, a son named Bryson. Now she’ll have the opportunity to play closer to Long Island.

“It’s good to have the family a lot closer, they came to D.C. a lot anyway,” Hartley said. “It’s nice it’s not a four-hour drive anymore, they can come a lot more often.”

Vaughn, a Bronx native who attended St. Michael’s Academy and then Rutgers, spent her first four seasons with the Liberty after being the eighth overall pick in the 2009 draft. Vaughn’s best season was in 2011, when she started all 34 games and averaged 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds. She has career averages of 6.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 250 career games, including 105 starts. Vaughn will be reunited with Liberty guard Epiphanny Prince, whom she played with at Rutgers.

