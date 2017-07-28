INDIANAPOLIS — Tina Charles scored 25 points, Sugar Rodgers made two free throws with 11.2 seconds left and the Liberty beat the Indiana Fever, 85-84, Friday night.
Charles drew a double-team in the paint and found Bria Hartley for an open three-pointer with 1:19 left to give the Liberty an 83-82 lead.
After Rodgers’ free throws, Natalie Achonwa made a layup with three seconds left but the Liberty’s Epiphanny Prince dribbled out the clock.
Hartley added 17 points for the Liberty (11-10) and Shavonte Zellous had 11. The Liberty went on an 18-4 run in the third quarter, getting to 64-63 on Hartley’s fast-break layup. Achonwa led Indiana (8-15) with 19 points.
