On the one hand, the Liberty arrived for work at the Garden Sunday leading the WNBA in rebounding and making other teams miss. On the other hand, it arrived 10th in scoring, 11th in shooting percentage and 12th in bench production, and there are only 12 teams.

The Washington Mystics, meanwhile, arrived minus the services of their top two scoring hands, including forward Elena Delle Donne, who sprained an ankle Friday night, likely sidelining her for Saturday’s All-Star Game, too.

Predictably, the Liberty (9-9) dominated defensively and on the boards. And it found some offense, trouncing Washington, 85-55, to snap a two-game skid.

A little lineup tinkering helped the cause. Coach Bill Laimbeer started Bria Hartley at the point and Epiphanny Prince off the ball. Hartley, a North Babylon native, made the offense move faster and scored 15. Sugar Rodgers went from starting to relieving at shooting guard, and scored 14.

“We gave it our best shot with having Piph and Sugar out there on the court at the same time,” Laimbeer said. “It just didn’t give us the pace of play that we were looking for, getting up and down a little more . . . We felt we needed to get more easy baskets. We were struggling offensively.”

Hartley buried a three-pointer early and Kia Vaughn made three layups, helping the Liberty take a 15-6 lead.

“They told me to push the ball,” Hartley said, “but I think one of my best attributes is pushing the ball.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Rodgers came in with 3:25 left in the first quarter. She fired up some instant offense, driving for two and nailing a pair of threes. The Liberty led 30-14 after 10 minutes.

The margin swelled to 25 in the third. Emma Meesseman had 19 points to lead Washington (11-9).

East-leading Connecticut comes to the Garden Wednesday ahead of the All-Star break. All-Star forward Tina Charles said, “I think that’s a true test just to see where we are.”