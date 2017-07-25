ST. PAUL, Minn. — Maya Moore scored a season-high 27 points, Lindsay Whalen made a go-ahead baseline jumper with 47.7 seconds left and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Liberty 76-75 on Tuesday night.
Epiphanny Prince made 1 of 2 free throws to pull the Liberty to 76-75 with 31.8 seconds left. Minnesota lost control of it and the Liberty won the jump ball with 15.1 seconds left. After a timeout, Prince drew a double team and found an open teammate but Sugar Rodgers’ 3-pointer was off the mark. The ball was batted around and Rodgers was off on a shot from the corner at the buzzer.
Sylvia Fowles had 18 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota (17-2). Whalen finished with 12 points.
Tina Charles scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Liberty (10-10). She had her 10th double-double of the season in the first half. Prince scored 19 points.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.