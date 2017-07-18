Sugar Rodgers is heading to the WNBA All-Star Game to compete in the 3-point contest.

The Liberty shooting guard is happy for the chance to compete against Seattle’s Sue Bird, Connecticut’s Jasmine Thomas, Chicago’s Allie Quigley and Minnesota’s Maya Moore on Saturday in Seattle.

“If I win, I win, if I don’t, I’m still a good shooter,” Rodgers said. “We’ll go out there and have fun.”

There’s no doubt who the fans will be pulling for in the contest involvinge Bird, a 10-time All-Star and Syosset native playing in front of her home crowd.

“The fans associate a 3-point contest with a weekend like this. Players and fans have fun with it,” Bird said. “I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The league is bringing back the contest for the first time since 2009, and the winner will get $10,000 donated to a charity of her choice.

Rodgers already knows who she would give the money to.

“I’m donating my money to Hopey’s Heart Foundation,” she said of New York teammate Tina Charles’ charity. “It’s great, she’s like a big sister to me, so why not give it to her.”

Thomas is third in the league from behind the arc, hitting 45.8 percent of her 3s this season. Quigley is fifth, Bird eighth and Moore 10th. Rodgers is 18th.