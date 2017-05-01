New York Liberty Media Day 2017
Scenes from the New York Liberty's media day ahead of the 2017 WNBA season.
The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Tina Charles, the star of the team, R, and Bria Hartley watch practice.
The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Isiah Thomas, team president,L, and head coach, Bill Laimbeer.
The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Tina Charles, the star of the team.
ADVERTISEMENT
The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Bill Laimbeer, head coach for 5 seasons.
The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Tina Charles, the star of the team, R, and Bria Hartley watch practice.
The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Tina Charles, the star of the team.
The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Tina Charles, the star of the team, R, and Bria Hartley watch practice.
Tina Charles during Liberty media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Rebecca Allen, 1st season on team, (C) with Isiah Thomas in Background.
The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Tina Charles, the star of the team.
The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Rebecca Allen, 1st season on team.
The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Bria Hartley watches practice.
The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Isiah Thomas, team president.
The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Bill Laimbeer, head coach for 5 seasons.
The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Rebecca Allen, 1st season on team.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.