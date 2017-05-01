Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 64° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    LibertySportsBasketball

    New York Liberty Media Day 2017


    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Scenes from the New York Liberty's media day ahead of the 2017 WNBA season.

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had
    (Credit: Richard Harbus)

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Tina Charles, the star of the team, R, and Bria Hartley watch practice.

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had
    (Credit: Richard Harbus)

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Isiah Thomas, team president,L, and head coach, Bill Laimbeer.

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had
    (Credit: Richard Harbus)

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Tina Charles, the star of the team.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had
    (Credit: Richard Harbus)

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Bill Laimbeer, head coach for 5 seasons.

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had
    (Credit: Richard Harbus)

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Tina Charles, the star of the team, R, and Bria Hartley watch practice.

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had
    (Credit: Richard Harbus)

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Tina Charles, the star of the team.

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had
    (Credit: Richard Harbus)

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Tina Charles, the star of the team, R, and Bria Hartley watch practice.

    Tina Charles during Liberty media day at the
    (Credit: Richard Harbus)

    Tina Charles during Liberty media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had
    (Credit: Richard Harbus)

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Rebecca Allen, 1st season on team, (C) with Isiah Thomas in Background.

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had
    (Credit: Richard Harbus)

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Tina Charles, the star of the team.

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had
    (Credit: Richard Harbus)

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Rebecca Allen, 1st season on team.

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had
    (Credit: Richard Harbus)

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Bria Hartley watches practice.

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had
    (Credit: Richard Harbus)

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had
    (Credit: Richard Harbus)

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Isiah Thomas, team president.

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had
    (Credit: Richard Harbus)

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Bill Laimbeer, head coach for 5 seasons.

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had
    (Credit: Richard Harbus)

    The New York Liberty of the WNBA had their Media day at the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York on May 1st, 2017. Rebecca Allen, 1st season on team.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.