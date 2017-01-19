NBA All-Star Game starters 2016-17
Meet the players from both the Eastern and Western Conferences who will start in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 19, in New Orleans. Players are listed by alphabetical order
Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
Giannis Antetokounmpo will make his first All-Star Game appearance.
Jimmy Butler, F, Chicago Bulls(Credit: AP / Matt Marton)
Jimmy Butler will play in his third straight All-Star Game.
Steph Curry, G, Golden State Warriors(Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki)
Steph Curry, the two-time defending NBA MVP, will make his fourth straight All-Star Game appearance.
Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans Pelicans(Credit: Jim McIsaac)
Anthony Davis was named an All-Star for the fourth consecutive season.
DeMar DeRozan, G, Toronto Raptors(Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)
DeMar DeRozan will play in his second straight All-Star Game and third overall.
Kevin Durant, F, Golden State Warriors(Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller)
Kevin Durant, in his first season with the Warriors, was named an All-Star for the eighth straight time. He has been an All-Star in every season except his rookie one in 2007-08.
James Harden, G, Houston Rockets(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)
James Harden is an All-Star for the fifth straight season.
Kyrie Irving, G, Cleveland Cavaliers(Credit: Getty Images/ Jason Miller)
Kyrie Irving is an All-Star for the fourth time.
LeBron James, F, Cleveland Cavaliers(Credit: Getty Images/ Ezra Shaw)
LeBron James has been an All-Star in 13 straight seasons. Like Durant, James has been an All-Star in every season except his rookie one in 2003-04.
Kawhi Leonard, F, San Antonio Spurs(Credit: AP / Eric Gay)
Kawhi Leonard is an All-Star for the second straight season.
