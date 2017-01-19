Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 43° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    BasketballSports

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts as he (Credit: AP / Kathy Willens)

    Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James reacts as he sees a friend on the sideline before the start of the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in New York, Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016.

    NBA All-Star Game starters 2016-17

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    Meet the players from both the Eastern and Western Conferences who will start in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 19, in New Orleans. Players are listed by alphabetical order

    Giannis Antetokounmpo, F, Milwaukee Bucks

    Giannis Antetokounmpo will make his first All-Star Game
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Giannis Antetokounmpo will make his first All-Star Game appearance.

    Jimmy Butler, F, Chicago Bulls

    Jimmy Butler will play in his third straight
    (Credit: AP / Matt Marton)

    Jimmy Butler will play in his third straight All-Star Game.

    Steph Curry, G, Golden State Warriors

    Steph Curry, the two-time defending NBA MVP, will
    (Credit: AP / Sue Ogrocki)

    Steph Curry, the two-time defending NBA MVP, will make his fourth straight All-Star Game appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    Anthony Davis, F, New Orleans Pelicans

    Anthony Davis was named an All-Star for the
    (Credit: Jim McIsaac)

    Anthony Davis was named an All-Star for the fourth consecutive season.

    DeMar DeRozan, G, Toronto Raptors

    DeMar DeRozan will play in his second straight
    (Credit: AP / Frank Gunn)

    DeMar DeRozan will play in his second straight All-Star Game and third overall.

    Kevin Durant, F, Golden State Warriors

    Kevin Durant, in his first season with the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jason Miller)

    Kevin Durant, in his first season with the Warriors, was named an All-Star for the eighth straight time. He has been an All-Star in every season except his rookie one in 2007-08.

    James Harden, G, Houston Rockets

    James Harden is an All-Star for the fifth
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    James Harden is an All-Star for the fifth straight season.

    Kyrie Irving, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

    Kyrie Irving is an All-Star for the fourth
    (Credit: Getty Images/ Jason Miller)

    Kyrie Irving is an All-Star for the fourth time.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE

    LeBron James, F, Cleveland Cavaliers

    LeBron James has been an All-Star in 13
    (Credit: Getty Images/ Ezra Shaw)

    LeBron James has been an All-Star in 13 straight seasons. Like Durant, James has been an All-Star in every season except his rookie one in 2003-04.

    Kawhi Leonard, F, San Antonio Spurs

    Kawhi Leonard is an All-Star for the second
    (Credit: AP / Eric Gay)

    Kawhi Leonard is an All-Star for the second straight season.

    Enter your email address to subscribe Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.