BasketballSports

Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia holds the trophy for NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017. The NBA All-Star Game will be played 19 February in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers competes in the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Glenn Robinson III, #40, of the Indiana Pacers reacts with Paul George, #13, of the Indiana Pacers during the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) DJ Khaled high fives Kyrie Irving, #2, of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017 three-point contest in the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Glenn Robinson III, #40, of the Indiana Pacers competes in the 2017 Verizon Slam Dunk Contest with Paul George, #13, of the Indiana Pacers during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Stephen Curry takes a half-court shot for the Sagar Foundation before the NBA All-Star slam dunk contest on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Kyrie Irving, #2, of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Glenn Robinson III, #40, of the Indiana Pacers competes in the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest with Paul George, #13, of the Indiana Pacers during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Shaquille O'Neal, left, holds up a boy to make a basket before the NBA All-Star slam dunk contest on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Dwyane Wade of the Chicago Bulls attends the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Glenn Robinson III, #40, of the Indiana Pacers poses with the Verizon Slam Dunk Champion trophy after winning the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Klay Thompson takes a shot during the NBA All-Star three-point contest on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Glenn Robinson III, #40, of the Indiana Pacers competes in the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest with Paul George, #13, of the Indiana Pacers during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Eric Gordon holds the trophy after winning the NBA All-Star three-point contest on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Eric Gordon takes a shot during the NBA All-Star three-point contest on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) James Harden, #13, of the Houston Rockets reacts during the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Derrick Jones Jr., #10, of the Phoenix Suns competes in the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Klay Thompson, #11, of the Golden State Warriors competes in the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Stephen Curry, left, of the Golden State Warriors greets Shaquille O'Neal, right, after the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Derrick Jones Jr., #10, of the Phoenix Suns competes in the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) DeAndre Jordan, #6, of the Los Angeles Clippers, Glenn Robinson III, #40, of the Indiana Pacers, Derrick Jones Jr., #10, of the Phoenix Suns and Aaron Gordon, #0, of the Orlando Magic react during the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Glenn Robinson III of the Indiana Pacers competes in the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Nick Young takes a shot during the NBA All-Star three-point contest on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Kyrie Irving, #2, of the Cleveland Cavaliers competes in the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) DeMarcus Cousins, #15, of the Sacramento Kings competes in the 2017 Taco Bell skills challenge during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Derrick Jones Jr., #10, of the Phoenix Suns competes in the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Derrick Jones Jr., #10, of the Phoenix Suns competes in the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Glenn Robinson III, #40, of the Indiana Pacers poses with the Verizon Slam Dunk Champion trophy after winning the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Nikola Jokic of Serbia, right, shakes hands with Anthony Davis, left, during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: AP / Max Becherer) (Credit: AP / Max Becherer) Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Kyrie Irving hugs Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon, #10, after Gordon won the All-Star 3-point shootout as part of the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Kyrie Irving takes a shot during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Eric Gordon, #10, of the Houston Rockets celebrates after winning the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Eric Gordon, #10, of the Houston Rockets competes in the three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: AP / Max Becherer) (Credit: AP / Max Becherer) Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Kyrie Irving shoots during the All-Star 3-point shootout as part of the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia holds the trophy during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: AP / Max Becherer) (Credit: AP / Max Becherer) Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon shoots during the All-Star 3-point shootout as part of the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Eric Gordon, #10, of the Houston Rockets celebrates after winning the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Kyrie Irving reacts after his shot during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia holds the trophy for NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017. The NBA All-Star Game will be played 19 February in New Orleans.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Mascots play around with a young boy on court during the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017. The NBA All-Star Game will be played 19 February in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz reacts with Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics during the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks competes against Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks competes in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Isaiah Thomas (R) goes to the basket against Gordon Hayward (L) during the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017. The NBA All-Star Game will be played 19 February in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets competes in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz competes in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns competes in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia (L) jokes around with Nikola Jokic of Serbia (R) during the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017. The NBA All-Star Game will be played 19 February in New Orleans.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) NBA legends Oscar Robertson (L) and Bill Russell (R) sit on the court side during the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017. The NBA All-Star Game will be played 19 February in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans competes in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Nikola Jokic of Serbia goes to the basket during the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017. The NBA All-Star Game will be played 19 February in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks competes in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia (L) goes to the basket against Gordon Hayward (R) during the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017. The NBA All-Star Game will be played 19 February in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks reacts after winning the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans competes in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks celebrates after winning the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans competes in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Joe Jonas of DNCE performs during the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) (Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Bachman) Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks celebrates after winning the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks reacts during the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Kristaps Porzingis (R) of Lativa walks onto the court for the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017. The NBA All-Star Game will be played 19 February in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets competes in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) US restaurateur and television personality Guy Fieri (R) watches as Kristaps Porzingis (L) of Lativa walks past before the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics competes in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: AP / Max Becherer) (Credit: AP / Max Becherer) New York Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis raises the trophy after winning the NBA Skills Challenge during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events in New Orleans, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) US singer Joe Jonas along with his band DNCE performs before the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017. The NBA All-Star Game will be played 19 February in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics competes in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) US singer Joe Jonas along with his band DNCE performs before the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017. The NBA All-Star Game will be played 19 February in New Orleans.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 18: Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks reacts during the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 18: Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics and Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz compete in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo) (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo) Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Cole Whittle, and Joe Jonas of DNCE attend the NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: AP / Max Becherer) (Credit: AP / Max Becherer) Members of the band DNCE including singer Joe Jonas, top, and guitarist Cole Whittle perform at the opening of the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events in New Orleans, , Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Max Becherer) (Credit: AP / Max Becherer) Members of the All-Star Hype Squad perform during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events in New Orleans, La., Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo) (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo) Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Cole Whittle, and Joe Jonas of DNCE attend the NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

(Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo) (Credit: Getty Images / Theo Wargo) Jack Lawless, JinJoo Lee, Cole Whittle, and Joe Jonas of DNCE attend the NBA All-Star Saturday Night at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.