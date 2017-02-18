NBA All-Star Saturday
NBA players compete in the skills challenge, 3-point contest and slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Kyrie Irving of the Cleveland Cavaliers competes in the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Glenn Robinson III, #40, of the Indiana Pacers reacts with Paul George, #13, of the Indiana Pacers during the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
DJ Khaled high fives Kyrie Irving, #2, of the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2017 three-point contest in the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Glenn Robinson III, #40, of the Indiana Pacers competes in the 2017 Verizon Slam Dunk Contest with Paul George, #13, of the Indiana Pacers during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Stephen Curry takes a half-court shot for the Sagar Foundation before the NBA All-Star slam dunk contest on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Kyrie Irving, #2, of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts during the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Glenn Robinson III, #40, of the Indiana Pacers competes in the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest with Paul George, #13, of the Indiana Pacers during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Shaquille O'Neal, left, holds up a boy to make a basket before the NBA All-Star slam dunk contest on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Dwyane Wade of the Chicago Bulls attends the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Glenn Robinson III, #40, of the Indiana Pacers poses with the Verizon Slam Dunk Champion trophy after winning the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Klay Thompson takes a shot during the NBA All-Star three-point contest on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Glenn Robinson III, #40, of the Indiana Pacers competes in the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest with Paul George, #13, of the Indiana Pacers during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Eric Gordon holds the trophy after winning the NBA All-Star three-point contest on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Eric Gordon takes a shot during the NBA All-Star three-point contest on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
James Harden, #13, of the Houston Rockets reacts during the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Derrick Jones Jr., #10, of the Phoenix Suns competes in the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Klay Thompson, #11, of the Golden State Warriors competes in the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Stephen Curry, left, of the Golden State Warriors greets Shaquille O'Neal, right, after the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Derrick Jones Jr., #10, of the Phoenix Suns competes in the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
DeAndre Jordan, #6, of the Los Angeles Clippers, Glenn Robinson III, #40, of the Indiana Pacers, Derrick Jones Jr., #10, of the Phoenix Suns and Aaron Gordon, #0, of the Orlando Magic react during the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Glenn Robinson III of the Indiana Pacers competes in the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Nick Young takes a shot during the NBA All-Star three-point contest on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Kyrie Irving, #2, of the Cleveland Cavaliers competes in the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
DeMarcus Cousins, #15, of the Sacramento Kings competes in the 2017 Taco Bell skills challenge during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Derrick Jones Jr., #10, of the Phoenix Suns competes in the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Derrick Jones Jr., #10, of the Phoenix Suns competes in the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Glenn Robinson III, #40, of the Indiana Pacers poses with the Verizon Slam Dunk Champion trophy after winning the 2017 Verizon slam dunk contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday events on Feb. 18, 2017, at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Nikola Jokic of Serbia, right, shakes hands with Anthony Davis, left, during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Kyrie Irving hugs Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon, #10, after Gordon won the All-Star 3-point shootout as part of the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Kyrie Irving takes a shot during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Eric Gordon, #10, of the Houston Rockets celebrates after winning the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Eric Gordon, #10, of the Houston Rockets competes in the three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Cleveland Cavaliers Guard Kyrie Irving shoots during the All-Star 3-point shootout as part of the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia holds the trophy during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon shoots during the All-Star 3-point shootout as part of the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Eric Gordon, #10, of the Houston Rockets celebrates after winning the 2017 three-point contest during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Kyrie Irving reacts after his shot during the NBA All-Star Saturday Night events on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia holds the trophy for NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017. The NBA All-Star Game will be played 19 February in New Orleans.
Mascots play around with a young boy on court during the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017. The NBA All-Star Game will be played 19 February in New Orleans.
Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz reacts with Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics during the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks competes against Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks competes in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Isaiah Thomas (R) goes to the basket against Gordon Hayward (L) during the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017. The NBA All-Star Game will be played 19 February in New Orleans.
Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets competes in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Gordon Hayward #20 of the Utah Jazz competes in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns competes in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Kristaps Porzingis of Latvia (L) jokes around with Nikola Jokic of Serbia (R) during the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017. The NBA All-Star Game will be played 19 February in New Orleans.
NBA legends Oscar Robertson (L) and Bill Russell (R) sit on the court side during the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017. The NBA All-Star Game will be played 19 February in New Orleans.
Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans competes in the 2017 Taco Bell Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center on February 18, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Nikola Jokic of Serbia goes to the basket during the NBA All-Star Skills Challenge at Smoothie King Center, part of the NBA All-Star weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, 18 February 2017. The NBA All-Star Game will be played 19 February in New Orleans.
