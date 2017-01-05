The defending NBA champions lead the way in NBA All-Star voting, with the Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James and Kyrie Irving the top two vote-getters overall in the first fan returns.
The Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry lead Western Conference players after the first week of fan voting for the All-Star Game, which is set for Sunday, Feb. 19 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
The Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony and Kristaps Porzingis are among the top-10 frontcourt vote-getters in the Eastern Conference, while Derrick Rose is fifth among guards in the East.
The NBA changed its process for selecting All-Stars this season. In the past, it’s been decided entirely by the fans, but now fans will account for half of the vote, while all current players and a selection of media members each will account for 25 percent. Voting for players and media members begins next week.
Here’s a breakdown of the leading vote-getters so far:
Eastern Conference
Frontcourt
1. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers (595,288)
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks (500,663)
3. Kevin Love, Cleveland Cavaliers (250,347)
4. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers (221,984)
5. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks (189,817)
6. Jimmy Butler, Chicago Bulls (189,066)
7. Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks (184,166)
8. Paul George, Indiana Pacers (138,332)
9. Hassan Whiteside, Miami Heat (72,628)
10. Jabari Parker, Milwaukee Bucks (64,141)
Guards
1. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers (543,030)
2. Dwyane Wade, Chicago Bulls (278,052)
3. DeMar DeRozan, Toronto Raptors (253,340)
4. Isaiah Thomas, Boston Celtics (193,297)
5. Derrick Rose, New York Knicks (129,924)
6. Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors (128,940)
7. John Wall, Washington Wizards (87,360)
8. Jeremy Lin, Brooklyn Nets (59,562)
9. Kemba Walker, Charlotte Hornets (52,122)
10. Avery Bradley, Boston Celtics (32,822)
Western Conference
Frontcourt
1. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors (541,209)
2. Zaza Pachulia, Golden State Warriors (439,675)
3. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs (341,240)
4. Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans (318,144)
5. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (236,315)
6. DeMarcus Cousins, Sacramento Kings (202,317)
7. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves (125,278)
8. LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs (101,724)
9. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers (100,524)
10. Marc Gasol, Memphis Grizzlies (97,370)
Guards
1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors (523,597)
2. James Harden, Houston Rockets (519,446)
3. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder (501,652)
4. Klay Thompson, Golden State Warriors (293,054)
5. Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers (293,054)
6. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers (117,857)
7. Eric Gordon, Houston Rockets (76,609)
8. Manu Ginobili, San Antonio Spurs (65,832)
9. Andre Iguodala, Golden State Warriors (64,247)
10. Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves (53,642)
