NBA mock draft 2017

With the first pick in the 2017 NBA draft, the Nets select… nobody? Oh, that’s right, they traded their pick to the Celtics. So, then, who will the Celtics and everyone else -- including the Knicks and, later on, the Nets -- take in the first round?

Find out in Newsday’s 2017 NBA mock draft.

The order of the lottery, which will be determined on May 16, was based on projected odds.

1. Boston Celtics: Markelle Fultz, point guard, Washington (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) The 6-4 point guard may not have the highest ceiling in this draft, though his is high in its own right. But he seems to have the highest floor. With Fultz, you know at the very least you're getting a do-it-all point guard who projects at worst as a starter and at best as a multiple-time All-Star. Fultz ranked 17th overall and first among freshmen used in at least 28 percent of his team's possessions with a 113.6 offensive rating.

2. Phoenix Suns: Josh Jackson, wing, Kansas (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) Jackson is a legitimate two-way player with the size and skills to guard at least three positions, if not four. As a 6-8 freshman, he drew Kansas' toughest defensive assignment on a nightly basis. His shot could use a little work -- 37.8 percent from deep and 55.6 percent from the foul line. Jackson is lethal in transition.

3. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, point guard, UCLA (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) Raised in Southern California, Ball would make an intriguing pairing with D'Angelo Russell. His defense is far from a strength right now, but his offensive game is on another level. He is the best and most creative passer in this draft, with a quirky but effective jump shot that produced a 41.2 percent clip from deep. At 6-6, Ball could be a matchup problem, especially if he improves defensively.

4. Philadelphia 76ers: Jayson Tatum, wing, Duke (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) (Credit: Getty Images / Gregory Shamus) The 6-8 wing did not have the most efficient freshman season for Duke, but he looks like the smoothest offensive player in this draft. For a while, Tatum was regarded as the top prospect in this class. He missed time early in the season with an injury, and Duke struggled to find consistency for much of conference play. Some of that fell on Tatum's shoulders, but don't be surprised if he averages 20 points per game in the NBA.

5. Orlando Magic: De’Aaron Fox, point guard, Kentucky (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) Fox might be thin at 170 pounds spread throughout his 6-4 frame, but he did a fine job absorbing contact as a freshman. Compared with the other projected lottery pick point guards, only Lonzo Ball posted a better field-goal percentage at the rim than Fox's 64.2 percent. For Fox, an improved jumper could be the difference between a solid career as a starter and an All-Star type of legacy. He already is an elite defender, who shut down Ball in the teams' Sweet 16 meeting.

6. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Monk, shooting guard, Kentucky (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) At 6-4, Monk is an explosive scoring guard. His jumper was streaky during his freshman season at Kentucky, but he shot 39.7 percent from deep and had several games where his shooting was the difference -- Kentucky's dramatic 103-100 regular-season win over UNC, for instance, when Monk scored 47 points and hit back-to-back threes in the final minute. Monk tends to fall in love with his mid-range jumper (37.9 percent). That's not bad, but when you shoot 39.7 percent from deep and 68.4 percent at the rim, it's not ideal.

7. Knicks: Dennis Smith Jr., point guard, North Carolina State (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Hickey) (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Hickey) The explosive 6-3 point guard averaged 18.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds, but the Wolfpack drastically underachieved. Perhaps the expectations were set too high, with analysts overrating N.C. State's ceiling with Smith. Still, Smith had a strong individual year while his team did not. Smith's situation differs from Markelle Fultz and Washington because the Huskies were projected as a Pac-12 bottom-feeder. There may be some risks with Smith -- defense and work ethic, have been mentioned. But if he puts it all together, his ceiling is as high as any point guard's in this draft.

8. Sacramento Kings: Terrance Ferguson, shooting guard, Australia (Credit: AP / Gregory Payan) (Credit: AP / Gregory Payan) This just seems like a Kings pick. Ferguson, who was originally committed to Arizona but opted to go pro instead, did not have a great year in Australia, but he is an intriguing prospect nonetheless. The athletic 6-7 shooting guard has a 6-9 ½ wingspan, which helps him project as a solid defender. Offensively, Ferguson's strength is his shot.

9. Dallas Mavericks: Lauri Markkanen, power forward, Arizona (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw) (Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw) Markkanen's 130.2 offensive rating ranked second among players used in at least 20 percent of their team's possessions this past season. The 7-footer projects as a prototypical stretch-four who can beat you from deep (42.3 percent), mid-range (42.4 percent) and the foul line (83.5 percent). He converted 69.5 percent of his attempts at the rim, a number that could rise as he adds strength. Sounds a bit like Dirk Nowitzki, no?

10. Sacramento Kings: Jonathan Isaac, forward, Florida State (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) At 6-11 with a 7-1 wingspan, Isaac is a legitimate two-way forward. Most of his production came through the flow of Florida State's offense, but he also proved to be nimble and a serious threat in transition. Even if he does not become a go-to guy offensively, he still projects as an effective rotation player.

11. Charlotte Hornets: Jarrett Allen, forward/center, Texas (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Reaves) (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Reaves) Some team will fall in love with Allen's size -- 6-11 with a 7-5 1/2 wingspan -- and will realize a) how much he improved during his one season at Texas and b) how little the Longhorns' roster helped Allen showcase his skills. Here's a look at Allen's season stats: 13.4 points per game, 57.9 percent from the field, 56.4 percent from the line, 18.9 percent defensive rebounding rate, 11.0 offensive rebounding rate. In the Big 12 only, his numbers jumped to: 16.2 ppg, 60.8 percent FG, 58.5 percent FT, 22.2 percent DR%, 11.4 percent OR%.

12. Detroit Pistons: Frank Ntilikina, point guard, France (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt) (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt) The 6-5 point guard has NBA size and smarts. With an improving jumper, he will become more of a threat.

13. Denver Nuggets: Zach Collins, forward/center, Gonzaga (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) The 7-foot freshman was extremely effective for Gonzaga in limited minutes. He ranked 22nd nationally with a 67.2 percent field-goal percentage and 9.8 percent block rate and 82nd with a 23.2 percent defensive rebounding rate. Collins became a nationally known commodity in the Final Four, when he had 14 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks to lead Gonzaga into the championship.

14. Chicago Bulls: Justin Jackson, small forward, North Carolina (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) Jackson arrived at UNC as an elite prospect but not a great player. Over three years, the 6-8 wing developed into a legitimate star. The biggest jump happened between his sophomore and junior years, when he went from a 29.2 percent three-point shooter to 36.8 percent. He also displayed his defensive ability during the NCAA Tournament, shutting down Kentucky's Malik Monk and Oregon's Dillon Brooks in back-to-back games.

15. Portland Trail Blazers: OG Anunoby, forward, Indiana (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) If he had not shredded his knee, he could have played his way into the top 10. He has that type of talent. The 6-foot-8 Anunoby is one of the best defenders in this draft. His offense has a way to go, but his defense is NBA ready.

16. Miami Heat: John Collins, power forward, Wake Forest (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) (Credit: Getty Images / Streeter Lecka) Collins' defense needs a decent amount of work, but he would be a solid complement to Hassan Whiteside in Miami's frontcourt. Collins shot 74.7 percent at the rim during his sophomore season under Danny Manning and his mid-range game (44.8 percent) could help open things up for Whiteside. Together, they could wreak havoc on the glass, where Collins ranked eighth nationally in offensive rebounding rate (16.4 percent) and 37th in defensive rebounding rate (25.7 percent).

17. Milwaukee Bucks: Justin Patton, forward/center, Creighton (Credit: Getty Images / Thearon W. Henderson) (Credit: Getty Images / Thearon W. Henderson) Patton went from a freshman who redshirted because he wasn't ready to a potential top 20 pick. The 7-footer, who can run the floor and score in the halfcourt, shot 68.4 percent from the field. He wasn't the best rebounder bur was a solid rim protector (5.9 percent block rate).

18. Indiana Pacers: Isaiah Hartenstein, forward/center, Germany As a 7-footer, Hartenstein can get up and down the floor and also beat opponents with his skill. He could fit in with Indiana's frontcourt as a solid bench piece.

19. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Mitchell, guard, Louisville (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) If he stays in the draft, Mitchell could provide a good punch from the bench from day one. He's just 6-3, but is a tremendous athlete with an improving jumper. As a freshman, he converted 18 of 72 three-pointers (25 percent). That rate jumped to 35.4 percent in 2016-17, his sophomore year, on three times as many attempts. He averaged 15.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cardinals.

20. Atlanta Hawks: Rodions Kurucs, wing, Barcelona Kurucs is a skilled 6-8 wing who can shoot and pass well for his size.

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Luke Kennard, shooting guard, Duke (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) The Thunder could use another shooter, and Kennard is one of the best in this draft. The crafty 6-6 guard averaged 19.5 points and shot 43.8 percent from deep as a sophomore. He is excellent at moving without the ball and finding space to launch his jumper.

22. Nets: Harry Giles, forward, Duke (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello) For a while, Giles was considered a candidate to be the No. 1 overall pick, but the kid who has torn two ACLs had another knee injury that sidelined him for the early portion of this season. Giles never got into a rhythm as a freshman at Duke, looking timid for much of his time on the floor. But there is a reason Giles was considered the No. 1 recruit in the the Class of 2016. He could run the floor, rebound, defend multiple positions and score with decent range. There is a chance that Giles shows up in spurts during workouts, encouraging some other team to scoop him up before this pick. If he falls to No. 22, the Nets could take a swing for the fences and hope Giles turns into the top pick they don't have.

23. Portland Trail Blazers: Semi Ojeleye, forward, SMU (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) At 6-7, Ojeleye is strong enough to bang in the post and versatile enough to be a perimeter stopper. He's also a solid scorer who averaged 19 points and shot 42.4 percent from deep as a redshirt junior. Ojeleye is 22, but the improvement he made during his redshirt year after transferring from Duke is encouraging.

24. Utah Jazz: Tyler Lydon, forward, Syracuse (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Hickey) (Credit: Getty Images / Michael Hickey) The 6-11 forward did not help himself much, if at all, by returning for his sophomore season. Lydon essentially proved he wasn't a go-to guy, but the role player we saw during the Orange's run to the 2016 Final Four still is pretty good. Lydon averaged 13.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for Syracuse as a sophomore. One relative unknown about Lydon: his defense, which was masked by Jim Boeheim's 2-3 zone.

25. Toronto Raptors: Ivan Rabb, power forward, California (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller) (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller) Rabb fell significantly from a potential top 10 pick in 2016 to the 20s and maybe worse in 2017. He posted a better defensive rebounding rate (25.6 percent to 21.3 percent) but shot just 49 percent on two-pointers after posting a 61.5 percent clip as a freshman. He rarely looked like a player who wanted to take over a game.

26. Orlando Magic: T.J. Leaf, power forward, UCLA (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) (Credit: Getty Images / Andy Lyons) Most of the hype around UCLA focused on Lonzo Ball, but Leaf also was a heralded freshman who did not disappoint. The 6-10 forward showcased an ability to run the floor in UCLA's fast-paced offense and averaged 16.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. His numbers remained fairly consistent throughout non-conference and Pac-12 play.

27. Nets: Jawun Evans, point guard, Oklahoma State (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) (Credit: Getty Images / Jamie Squire) In any other draft year, Evans would have been considered one of the top point guards. Evans does not possess the physical gifts of the others ahead of him, but his offensive feel for the game is as good as anyone's. With him controlling the show, an Oklahoma State team that had no business leading the country in offensive efficiency led the country in offensive efficiency. He does just about everything well, except finish at the rim. At worst, Evans is a quality backup for a long time. At best, he is Chris Paul lite. Evans would have been an All-America and Player of the Year candidate had he returned for his junior season.

28. Los Angeles Lakers: Ike Anigbogu, center, UCLA (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller) (Credit: Getty Images / Ethan Miller) The 6-10 freshman is a project, but for a team that needs a rim protector, the almost 19-year-old could be worth a shot late in the first round. In limited minutes, Anigbogu posted an 8.8 percent block rate. That's better than anyone in this draft, other than Zach Collins. If he develops on offense -- and he needs a lot of work there -- he could be a starting center in a few years.

29. San Antonio Spurs: Caleb Swanigan, power forward, Purdue (Credit: Getty Images / Stacy Revere) (Credit: Getty Images / Stacy Revere) The Spurs liked DeJuan Blair, and Swanigan is bigger and better. At 6-9 with a 7-3 1/2 wingspan, Swanigan is long. He was not much of a shot blocker in college, but his motor was tremendous as he battled on the glass, where he posted a 32.7 percent defensive rebounding rate as a sophomore. That ranked third in the country. He also became an effective shooter, knocking down 38 of 85 threes (44.7 percent) in 2016-17.