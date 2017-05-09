Subscribe
    Basketball

    NBA playoffs: Animated coaches on the sidelines


    Sure, the NBA players are the stars. But, hey, NBA coaches are people, too, and they do gesticulate quite a bit on the sidelines during the NBA playoffs.

    Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale talks to
    (Credit: AP / Eric Gay)

    Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale talks to his players during the first half of Game 5 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the San Antonio Spurs, Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in San Antonio.

    Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts as
    (Credit: EPA / TANNEN MAURY)

    Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts as he watches his team against the Boston Celtics in the first half of game six of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, on April 28, 2017.

    Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey (R) shouts
    (Credit: EPA / DAVID MAXWELL)

    Toronto Raptors head coach Dwane Casey (R) shouts at referee Eric Lewis (L) during the first half of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals game one between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on May 1, 2017.

    Head coach Billy Donovan of the Oklahoma City
    (Credit: Getty Images / J Pat Carter)

    Head coach Billy Donovan of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts to game action against the Houston Rockets during the second half of Game Four in the 2017 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Quarterfinals on April 23, 2017 in Oklahoma City. The Rockets defeated the Thunder 113-109.

    In this Tuesday, April 25, 2017, file photo,
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    In this Tuesday, April 25, 2017, file photo, Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni yells at the officials during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, in Houston.

    Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens argues a
    (Credit: AP / Michael Dwyer)

    Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens argues a call during the first quarter of a second-round NBA playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, April, 30, 2017, in Boston.

    Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens reacts to
    (Credit: AP / Andrew Harnik)

    Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens reacts to a play during the second half in Game 3 of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington.

    Head coach Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz
    (Credit: Getty Images / Gene Sweeney Jr.)

    Head coach Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz reacts to a first half call during their game against the Golden State Warriors in Game Three of the Western Conference Semifinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Vivint Smart Home Arena on May 6, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

    Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers reacts to
    (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong)

    Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers reacts to a play during the second half in Game 2 of the team's NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. The Clippers won 99-91.

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr yells
    (Credit: AP / Jeff Chiu)

    Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr yells during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, April 16, 2017.

    Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers
    (Credit: Getty Images / Vaughn Ridley)

    Head coach Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers shouts to his players in the second half of Game Four of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Toronto Raptors during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Air Canada Centre on May 7, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

    Boston Celtics Head Coach Brad Stevens reacts to
    (Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer)

    Boston Celtics Head Coach Brad Stevens reacts to a foul called against his team during the third quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on May 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Celtics defeat the Wizards 129-119.

    Head coach Doc Rivers of the Los Angeles
    (Credit: Getty Images / Sean M. Haffey)

    Head coach Doc Rivers of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts to a call during the second half of Game Five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals against the Utah Jazz at Staples Center at Staples Center on April 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

