Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 1: Hawks vs. Wizards
WASHINGTON — John Wall scored a playoff career-high 32 points and Markieff Morris added 21 in his NBA playoff debut as the Washington Wizards beat the Atlanta Hawks 114-107 Sunday in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Wall scored 15 points in the third quarter and finished with 14 assists in the best playoff performance of his young career. Morris, in his first taste of the postseason after 448 regular-season games, caught fire early in the second half to push Washington ahead, and the Wizards held on to take the series lead.
Bradley Beal had 22 points for the Wizards, who got enough from their top players to offset 25 points from Atlanta's Dennis Schroder and 19 from Paul Millsap. Center Dwight Howard had 14 rebounds but just seven points for the Hawks, who dominated inside and on the boards early but couldn't contain Wall, Beal and Morris.
Otto Porter Jr. #22 of the Washington Wizards pulls in a rebound in front of Dwight Howard #8 of the Atlanta Hawks in the first half in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 16, 2017 in Washington.
Markieff Morris #5 of the Washington Wizards celebrates after hitting a three-pointer in front of Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Atlanta Hawks in the first half in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 16, 2017 in Washington.
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards and Tim Hardaway Jr. #10 of the Atlanta Hawks go after a loose ball in the first half of Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 16, 2017 in Washington.
Otto Porter Jr. #22 of the Washington Wizards puts up a shot in front of Dennis Schroder #17 of the Atlanta Hawks in the first half in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 16, 2017 in Washington.
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards celebrates after scoring against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 16, 2017 in Washington.
Otto Porter Jr. #22, Markieff Morris #5 of the Washington Wizards and Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks go after a loose ball in the first half in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Verizon Center on April 16, 2017 in Washington.
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, right, is guarded by Atlanta Hawks forward Ersan Ilyasova, left, during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, in Washington, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall, right, looks for a receiver while Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala, left, defends during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, in Washington, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Washington Wizards forward Jason Smith, right, and Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder, left, battle for a rebound during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, in Washington, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris, left, dunks the ball while Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore, right, watches during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, in Washington, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall, right, loses the ball to Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder, left, during the first half in Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, in Washington, Sunday, April 16, 2017.
