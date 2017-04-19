NBA playoffs: Hawks vs. Wizards Game 2
The Atlanta Hawks face the Washington Wizards in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals in the NBA playoffs on Wednesday at Verizon Center in Washington. The Wizards lead the series, 1-0.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall, top, chases a loose ball against Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroeder, bottom, of Germany, during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall, left, goes to the basket past Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroeder (17), of Germany, during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Wizards forward Jason Smith, right, and Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard, left, reach for the ball during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Washington.
ADVERTISEMENT
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) and Taurean Prince (12) during the first half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, April 19, 2017, in Washington.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.