Eastern Conference quarterfinals Game 5: Hawks vs. Wizards
The Washington Wizards host the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Wednesday at the Verizon Center.
Bojan Bogdanovic #44 of the Washington Wizards has the ball blocked by Dwight Howard #8 of the Atlanta Hawks in the first half of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at at Verizon Center on April 26, 2017 in Washington, DC.
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards reacts to an officials call against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at at Verizon Center on April 26, 2017 in Washington, DC.
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards looses the ball while being guarded by Dennis Schroder #17 of the Atlanta Hawks in the first half of Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at at Verizon Center on April 26, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder (L) in action against Washington Wizards forward Jason Smith (R) during game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarter final series game at Verizon Center in Washington, DC, USA, 26 April 2017.
Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (C) in action against Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (L) and Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (R) during game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarter final series game at Verizon Center in Washington, DC, USA, 26 April 2017.
Otto Porter Jr. #22 of the Washington Wizards reacts after getting fouled in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at at Verizon Center on April 26, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (C) in action against Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (R) and Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) during game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarter final series game at Verizon Center in Washington, DC, USA, 26 April 2017.
Kent Bazemore #24 of the Atlanta Hawks and Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards go after a loose ball in the first half in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at at Verizon Center on April 26, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) dunks as Washington Wizards guard Bojan Bogdanovic (44) and center Marcin Gortat, right, during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) goes to the basket against Atlanta Hawks forward Ehsan Ilyasova (7) during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) shoots against against Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard (8) during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, right, battles for the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore (24) during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) loses the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroeder (17) defends during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Washington. Wall was called for a foul on the play.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) steals the ball away from Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap, left, during the first half in Game 5 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in Washington.
