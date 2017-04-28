NBA playoffs: Celtics vs. Bulls Game 6
The Chicago Bulls fell to the Boston Celtics, 105-83, in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on Friday, April 28, 2017, in Chicago.
Boston Celtics center Al Horford of the Dominican Republic (R) pulls a rebound away from Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (2-R) Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis (2-L) and Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk of Canada (L) in the first half of game six of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 28 April 2017.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics smiles at fans before an inbounds play against the Chicago Bulls during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (C) battles for a rebound with Boston Celtics center Al Horford of the Dominican Republic (R) and Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (L) in the first half of game six of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 28 April 2017.
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (R) shoots over Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (L) in the first half of game six of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 28 April 2017.
Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (L) watches as Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (R) shoots against the Boston Celtics in the first half of game six of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 28 April 2017.
Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic of Montenegro (R) shoots on Boston Celtics forward Gerald Green (L) in the first half of game six of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 28 April 2017.
Chicago Bulls head coach Fred Hoiberg reacts as he watches his team against the Boston Celtics in the first half of game six of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 28 April 2017.
Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls is pressured by Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls moves against Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Chicago Bulls' Jimmy Butler, left, looks to pass as Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas defends during the first half in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, April. 28, 2017, in Chicago.
Robin Lopez #8 of the Chicago Bulls moves against Jae Crowder #99 of the Boston Celtics during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Kelly Olynyk #41 of the Boston Celtics rebounds against Robin Lopez #8 of the Chicago Bulls during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics moves against Jimmy Butler #21 of the Chicago Bulls during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2017 NBA Playoffs at the United Center on April 28, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (R) shoots over Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk of Canada (C) as Chicago Bulls forward Bobby Portis (L) watches in the first half of game six of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 28 April 2017.
Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler (L)( shoots on Boston Celtics center Al Horford of the Dominican Republic (R) in the first half of game six of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 28 April 2017.
Chicago Bulls forward Paul Zipser of Germany (C) shoots on Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder (R) and Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk of Canada (L) in the first half of game six of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 28 April 2017.
Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens shouts to his team in the first half of game six of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 28 April 2017.
Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade, right, looks for a shot against Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder during the first half in Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Friday, April. 28, 2017, in Chicago.
Boston Celtics forward Gerald Green (R) puils down a rebound in front of Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (L) in the first half of game six of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 28 April 2017.
Boston Celtics forward Gerald Green (Top) cones down on top of Chicago Bulls center Robin Lopez (Bottom) in the first half of game six of the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 28 April 2017.
