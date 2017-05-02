Eastern Conference semifinals Game 1: Wizards vs. Celtics
The Boston Celtics host the Washington Wizards in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Tuesday, May 2, 2017, at TD Garden.
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards drives against Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson (L) battles Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (R) for a loose ball during the first quarter of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal game at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 02 May 2017. The Celtics lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (R) drives past Washington Wizards Marcin Gortat of Poland (L) during the first quarter of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal game at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 02 May 2017. The Celtics lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.
Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) drives to the basket between Boston Celtics forwards Amir Johnson (90) and Jae Crowder (99) during the first quarter of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Marcin Gortat #13 and Jason Smith #14 react after an offensive interference call was made against the Washington Wizards during the first quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (L) shoots over Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (R) during the first quarter of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal game at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 02 May 2017. The Celtics lead the best-of-seven series 1-0
Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley, right, and Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris, left, wrestle for a loose ball during the first quarter of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game in Boston, Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Isaiah Thomas #4 of the Boston Celtics examines his teeth before Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. Thomas' front tooth was knocked out by Otto Porter Jr. #22 of the Washington Wizards during game one of the series.
Kelly Olynyk #41 of the Boston Celtics defends Markieff Morris #5 of the Washington Wizards during the first quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Jae Crowder #99 of the Boston Celtics takes a shot against Marcin Gortat #13 of the Washington Wizards during the first quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
US actor David Spade reacts on the courtside as the Boston Celtics play the Washington Wizards in their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal game at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 02 May 2017. The Celtics lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.
John Wall #2 of the Washington Wizards reacts during the first quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on May 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Amir Johnson #90 of the Boston Celtics and Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards battle for a loose ball during the first quarter of Game Two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 2, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (L) is closely guarded by Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (R) during the first quarter of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal game at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 02 May 2017. The Celtics lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.
Boston Celtics forward Amir Johnson (R) battles Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (L) for a loose ball during the first quarter of their NBA Eastern Conference Semifinal game at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 02 May 2017. The Celtics lead the best-of-seven series 1-0.
