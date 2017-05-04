NBA playoffs: Celtics vs. Wizards Game 3
The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of their second round series in the NBA playoffs on Thursday night at Verizon Center in Washington.
Members of the audience reach out to touch Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) as he slides out of bounds after drawing a foul on Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42), from Dominican Republic, during the first half of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington.
Boston Celtics' Al Horford, right, blocks a shot by Washington Wizards' Kelly Oubre Jr., left, during the second quarter of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Sunday, April, 30, 2017, in Boston.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall, center, is announced before the start of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington.
ADVERTISEMENT
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) draws a foul on Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42), from Dominican Republic, during the first half of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) loses control as he tries to shoot past Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the first half of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington.
Boston Celtics forward Jonas Jerebko (8), from Sweden, center, draws a foul as Washington Wizards center Ian Mahinmi (28), left, and guard John Wall (2) defend during the first half of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4), center, passes between Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) and guard John Wall (2) during the first half of a second-round NBA playoff series basketball game, Thursday, May 4, 2017, in Washington.
Marcin Gortat #13 of the Washington Wizards talks with Kelly Olynyk #41 of the Boston Celtics before Game Three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Verizon Center on May 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.