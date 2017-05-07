NBA playoffs: Celtics vs. Wizards Game 4
The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second round series in the NBA playoffs on Sunday at Verizon Center in Washington.
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles past Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41), of Canada, and Avery Bradley (0) during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) shoots against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42), of Dominican Republic, during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, center, goes to the basket between Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) and Boston Celtics center Al Horford, left, of Dominican Republic, during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Washington.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) smiles during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) gets fouled by Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder, back, during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Washington.
Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) goes to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42), of Dominican Republic, and Kelly Olynyk, back center, of Canada, during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Washington.
Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) passes the ball against Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13), of Poland, during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Washington.
