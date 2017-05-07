Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 50° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    BasketballSports

    NBA playoffs: Celtics vs. Wizards Game 4

    Updated

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    The Washington Wizards host the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of their second round series in the NBA playoffs on Sunday at Verizon Center in Washington.

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles past
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles past Boston Celtics center Kelly Olynyk (41), of Canada, and Avery Bradley (0) during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Washington.

    Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) shoots against
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) shoots against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42), of Dominican Republic, during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Washington.

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, center, goes to
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, center, goes to the basket between Boston Celtics guard Avery Bradley (0) and Boston Celtics center Al Horford, left, of Dominican Republic, during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Washington.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) smiles during
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) smiles during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Washington.

    Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) gets
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Washington Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. (22) gets fouled by Boston Celtics forward Jae Crowder, back, during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Washington.

    Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) goes to
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Washington Wizards guard John Wall (2) goes to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42), of Dominican Republic, and Kelly Olynyk, back center, of Canada, during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Washington.

    Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) passes the
    (Credit: AP / Nick Wass)

    Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas (4) passes the ball against Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat (13), of Poland, during the first half in Game 4 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series, Sunday, May 7, 2017, in Washington.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.